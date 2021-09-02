LAMAR, Mo. — A 60-year-old defendant in a child sexual abuse case waived a preliminary hearing this week on six counts of sodomy and child molestation involving a girl under the age of 12.
Daniel E. Mankey, of Lamar, waived the hearing Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on three counts of first-degree sodomy, a single count of attempted first-degree sodomy, and two counts of second-degree child molestation. Judge James Nichols set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Sept. 16.
Mankey was arrested on the charges in June following an investigation by the Barton County Sheriff's Department.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that the girl told child abuse investigators Mankey had sexual contact with her on several occasions, beginning in December and continuing into late June.
