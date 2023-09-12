LAMAR, Mo. — The aunt of an 8-year-old Lamar girl who was confined to a dog cage as punishment for misbehaving pleaded guilty to a reduced charge last week in the child abuse case and was granted a suspended imposition of sentence.
Jessica I. Parker, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday in Barton County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of assault in a plea deal and was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She had been facing two felony counts of child abuse and a third count of child endangerment for her role in the punishment of her niece two years ago.
An investigation of a state child abuse hotline call in June 2021 found that the girl had been taken to her aunt's place by her stepmother, Toya D. Barber, 38, after getting in trouble at home for stealing and lying. She was placed in a "wire dog crate" at the aunt's home for an hour and was told that she would be electrically shocked if she tried to get out, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
She later was subjected to a simulated cutting out of her tongue, with Parker acting as if she sliced off the tip of the girl's tongue with a knife and handing something that appeared to be tongue tissue to a sibling of the girl with instructions to throw it away. Both the pretense and the confining of the girl in a cage were deemed abusive by Lamar police investigators, and charges were brought against the aunt, stepmother and Charles M. Parker, 47, who was present and purportedly did nothing to stop it.
Jessica Parker had been scheduled to go to trial later this month.
The charges on Charles Parker were dismissed in June with his plea to an unrelated charge of delivery of a controlled substance. Barber, who remains charged with two counts of child abuse and a single count of endangerment, is scheduled for another hearing Oct. 12.
