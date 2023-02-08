The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team's seizure of large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in the search of a residence a week ago in Joplin has led to a warrant being issued for the arrest of an Illinois man.
The warrant charges Anthony J. Campbell, 24, of Chicago, with two counts of second-degree trafficking in drugs and a single count of delivery of a controlled substance.
The narcotics team purportedly seized 649 grams of a gray substance that tested positive for fentanyl, 71 grams of methamphetamine and 72 grams of cocaine and cocaine base when they served a search warrant Feb. 2 at 302 S. Pearl Ave.
Fentanyl is a highly addictive narcotic that traffickers are increasingly mixing with other drugs in powder and pill form to drive up addiction rates, grow demand and expand their markets. The head of the Drug Enforcement Administration referred to fentanyl this past year as "the single deadliest threat our nation has ever encountered."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that deaths in the U.S. from drug overdoses and poisonings reached 107,375 in the 12-month period ending in January 2022 and that 67% of those deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose. Many users are unaware that they are taking fentanyl mixed in with drugs such as cocaine, meth and heroin, which increases the danger of its presence on the street.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges on Campbell states that drug packaging materials, digital scales, mixing components and cutting agents also were seized in the search of the residence.
Court records do not show that the warrant issued Tuesday had been served by Wednesday. The warrant carries a $250,000 bond.
