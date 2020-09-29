Joplin residents will have a final opportunity today to let city officials know where they are experiencing water drainage problems after it rains.
The city will have an open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at the Joplin Senior Center, 2616 Picher Ave., for public input on locations where work is needed to improve water drainage. Map exhibits will be available to help identify specific locations.
A questionnaire to describe the nature of the drainage issue experienced will also be available to complete.
Those who have not been able to attend the meetings may fill out a questionnaire online until Nov. 1. The survey can be found at joplinmo.org/DocumentCenter/View/8910/Flood-Questionnaire-Joplin.
Two previous meetings were held at the Joplin Athletic Complex and at a community room of Joplin Housing Authority. Input from the meetings and the survey will be used by city staff for the city's stormwater master plan.
