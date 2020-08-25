JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The first U.S. woman to serve as county clerk, Jasper County’s Annie White Baxter, will be inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians on Wednesday, the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.
A bronze bust of Baxter, the first woman elected to public office in Missouri on Nov. 4, 1890, will join the hall, located inside the Missouri Capitol, as she becomes the 47th inductee.
The Carthage High School graduate joins eight other women inside the hall, among them author Laura Ingalls Wilder, famed Shoshone explorer Sacajawea and women’s suffrage leader Virginia Minor.
Baxter was chosen to be immortalized by Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, primarily because the woman and her legacy aren’t readily recognized by Missouri residents outside Southwest Missouri.
Case in point: In a recent USA Today list of Missouri’s most inspiring women, singer Sheryl Crow, actress Kathleen Turner, U.S. Sens. Claire McCaskill and Jean Carnahan and National Football League coach Katie Sowers were prominently listed. Annie Baxter was nowhere to be found, Haahr said.
“I think she escapes a lot of state and national press because outside the Jasper County area, people don’t really know her name," he said. "My goal ... is to ensure she’s recognized by the state as a whole. Annie just seemed like a real natural choice to be (placed) inside the Hall of Famous Missourians."
Who is Annie Baxter?
A residential street bears her name in the western part of Joplin, her name is engraved on a sidewalk near the stairs of the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage, and each year the Annie Baxter Award is presented by Missouri Southern State University to a prominent Missouri woman who makes noticeable contributions to her community.
But who, exactly, was Annie Baxter?
Baxter was elected by voters — all men at the time — to serve as Jasper County clerk from 1890 to 1894. In that capacity, she ironically presided over results from various elections in which she and other Missouri women wouldn’t be allowed to participate for another 30 years.
Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she and her family moved to Carthage, where she graduated from Carthage High School in 1882. At that time, she was considered “the most outspoken, most aggressive and most commanding person in her class,” according to Globe archives.
“I’ve always been really struck that (Baxter) had a reputation as a high schooler and a young woman as being outspoken,” said Megan Bever, a history professor at Missouri Southern. “So she was going around the (Carthage) square and she was complaining about things that were wrong then about local government, voicing her ideas on how to fix them. And I just found that fascinating, that it reached a point where people in town knew that this young woman had ideas on how to run the government better. I find that really inspiring.”
After her high school graduation, Baxter began working as an assistant in the Jasper County clerk’s office. Excelling in that position, she was soon promoted to deputy clerk. Her nomination attracted a good deal of attention and required the Missouri attorney general to approve her appointment before she could assume her sworn duties.
Baxter’s historic moment
After marrying Charles Baxter in early 1888, she was nominated to run for the office of Jasper County clerk on the Democratic ticket in 1890. But according to community historian Brad Belk, not everyone was supportive.
“One man was quoted stating, ‘Where is this going to stop? Soon our wives will be running for office while we men will have nothing left to do but don the cook apron and get three meals a day as well as a whole string of wifely duties,’” Belk said.
Republicans called the Democrat’s nomination “hard pressed” because the party had to "settle" for a woman as the best candidate, Belk said. Others referred to Baxter’s selection as a sign of weakness.
However, she had the support of the area’s key mining community, which went canvassing on her behalf, singing the music hall song “Little Annie Rooney” — the nickname they had for her.
Facing off against Julius Fischer, a clerk for the Bank of Joplin, Baxter was elected the Jasper County clerk on Nov. 4, 1890, with 53% of the total vote. Fischer immediately filed an election challenge, citing that he had garnered the majority of the election’s “legal” votes, claiming Baxter couldn’t be a legal candidate or hold office because she was a “married female.” A court ruled in Baxter’s favor.
“At that time,” Bever said, “she could not vote for her own candidacy.”
Baxter’s nomination was headline news in its day.
“The news reached well beyond the border of Jasper County,” Belk said, “as the Kansas City Times reported, ‘She has won the spurs and is entitled to them.’”
Baxter was nominated by her party for a second time but lost in the 1894 election. She never ran for public office again. She later worked as a state registrar of lands under Missouri Secretary of State Cornelius Roach. Missouri Gov. Frederick Gardner made her an “honorary colonel” on his staff, the first woman to achieve this status.
Voting rights
While voting rights were still dominated by white men during Baxter’s historic achievement, there were some exceptions, mostly in the West. According to Belk, by the 1890s, Wyoming, Colorado, Idaho and Utah allowed women full voting rights. By 1915, nearly two-thirds of the states permitted women to vote in certain elections — for school board, for example.
Missouri women began forming suffrage organizations in 1867. And between 1867 and 1901, “suffragists petitioned for a state constitutional amendment enfranchising women 18 times. Only eight of those petitions came to a vote in the Missouri Legislature, including the first one in 1867,” according to the National Park Service. Each time, however, Missouri lawmakers voted against women suffrage.
Missouri lawmakers ratified the 19th Amendment on July 3, 1919; by Aug. 26, 1920, 36 states — meeting the required threshold — had ratified the amendment.
While the 19th Amendment is an historic achievement and should be celebrated, the fact that women have only held the right for the past 100 years — considering the United States itself is 244 years old — should neither be dismissed nor forgotten, Bever said.
“Yes, the (amendment) is an important milestone. ...It’s the United States, as a democracy, allowing half the population to vote, (which) is very important,” she said. “On the other hand, 100 years — that’s not very long ago. When you realize there are women still alive today who ... couldn’t vote when they were born, I think that really brings it home."
And while the 19th Amendment allowed white women the right to vote, it did not eliminate state laws still operating at the time to keep a majority of Black women away from the polls.
“It makes you think, ‘Oh wow, we still have a lot more work to go,’” Bever said.
Lasting legacy
Baxter died on June 28, 1944, in Jefferson City, nearly 25 years after the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920. It’s fitting that she was alive for its passage, seeing other women nominated to posts by women voters.
Baxter’s induction into the Hall of Famous Missourians “is probably overdue — but also better than never,” Bever said, “which I know aren’t mutually exclusive. On one hand, you could say, ‘It’s just the county clerk (position).' On the other hand, to be the first woman ever elected to office is really significant. She did quite a bit of service to the state of Missouri, and it seems noteworthy (that she’s) recognized for that.”
Haahr agreed.
“I think it’s amazing how far we’ve come” in Missouri, he said. His three daughters “will grow up in a state taking for granted they get the right to vote and to hold the same job as anyone else. The amount of movement that has happened (in Missouri) in the last 100 years is really hard to put into words.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.