Carol Stark, the longtime executive editor of The Joplin Globe who died in August after a lengthy battle with cancer, was inducted posthumously into the Missouri Press Association's Newspaper Hall of Fame on Friday.
Stark began her journalism career in 1977 at the age of 18 at the Carthage Press. She joined the Globe in 1983, first reporting from the newspaper's Carthage bureau and then working as a general assignment reporter and assistant editor. She was named executive editor in 2007, becoming the first woman in the newspaper's history to hold that position. In 2018, the same year she served as president of Missouri Press Association, she was named regional editor for the Globe’s parent company, Community Newspaper Holdings Inc.
The Globe also took home several awards in the Missouri Press Association's 2019 Better Newspaper Contest, including a first-place award for general excellence. Honorees from the Saturday awards ceremony, which took place during the Missouri Press Association's 153rd annual convention and trade show at Harrah's North Kansas City Hotel, include:
• First place, best military story: Kimberly Barker, "WWII veteran plays music for love of country, late wife."
• First place, best feature photograph: Roger Nomer, "Mark Twain balloon day."
• First place, best editorial: Globe staff, "There must be words."
• First place, best feature story: Emily Younker, "One year later: Nicodemus, Russell families brace for anniversary after losing sons to tragedy."
• First place, general excellence: Globe staff.
• Second place, best magazine/alternative publication: Kevin McClintock, JMag.
• Third place, best page design: Brent Fisher, "Black History Month's notable Missourians."
• Third place, best investigative reporting: Jordan Larimore and Emily Younker, "Anatomy of a tragedy."
• Third place, best news or feature special section: Globe staff, "Men can't get breast cancer — and other myths."
• Third place, best editorial pages: Globe staff.
• Third place, best feature story: Kevin McClintock, "Kerry Sachetta's 57-year hunt for biological family comes to fruition."
• Honorable mention, best page design: Nathan Mills, "Stampede."
• Honorable mention, best story about history: Kimberly Barker, "Berlin woman shares stories of 'Candy Bomber.'"
• Honorable mention, best story about the outdoors: Andy Ostmeyer, "Ozarks was home to 'last group of untouched rivers' in the country."
• Honorable mention, best columnist (serious): Carol Stark.
• Honorable mention, best editorial: Globe staff, "No excuse for ignorance of Sunshine Law."
• Honorable mention, best feature story: Kevin McClintock, "Local historian visits World War I sites, walking in 'footsteps' of his grandfather."
• Honorable mention, best breaking news story: Jordan Larimore and Joe Hadsall, "As Branson tourists, residents mourn victims, NTSB launches investigation."
• Honorable mention, best overall design: Brent Fisher.
