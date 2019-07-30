PICHER, Okla. — Crews using ground-penetrating radar have begun scouring property on what was once College Street in this abandoned mining town, looking for the remains of two girls missing for nearly 20 years.
The property is where deceased suspect Warren “Phil” Welch once lived, and where Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible, both 16, were believed to have been held captive before being slain.
Authorities have said a dive team from the Tulsa Police Department also will search at least two ponds in Picher.
The Freeman and Bible girls vanished following the December 1999 shotgun slayings of Ashley’s parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman and the torching of their home near Welch, Oklahoma.
The mental competency of Ronald D. Busick, 67, the lone surviving suspect in the crime, remains at issue in the prosecution of him on murder and kidnapping charges. Welch, who was 54 at the time of the girls’ disappearance and presumed slayings, died in 2007, and a third suspect, David A. Pennington, who was 41, died in 2015. Neither of them were ever charged.
