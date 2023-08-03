MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A rural Marionville man has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he assaulted his girlfriend and abused their daughter.
William R. Shelton, 32, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree domestic assault and single counts of child abuse, armed criminal action and misdemeanor endangerment of a child. Associate Judge Matthew Kasper set Shelton's initial appearance in a trial division for Sept. 18.
Shelton was arrested June 30 after a deputy checking out a report of suspicious activity along County Road 1232 learned of a preceding domestic disturbance involving Shelton and his girlfriend, Kelsey Roger.
She told the deputy that they were nearing their home in a vehicle with their 5-year-old daughter, and Shelton was driving recklessly, causing her to stick her arm out to protect her daughter. She said he responded by reaching over and choking her until she slapped his face.
Fearing that he might pull out a gun he kept in the vehicle, she snatched it from the center console and threw it out the window of their moving vehicle. Once they arrived home, she tried to run inside, but he caught her and grabbed her by the arm, leaving a bruise.
Roger told the deputy that Shelton was intoxicated at the time and that he has abused her and their daughter in the past, showing the deputy photos of the injuries they had received on those occasions, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.