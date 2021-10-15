MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County woman has been ordered to stand trial on charges that she took potshots at her estranged husband as he was removing a vehicle they co-own from the residence where they resided.
Amy L. Cryer, 57, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Associate Judge Matthew Kasper set her initial appearance in a trial division on Nov. 9.
The defendant purportedly fired shots at husband Mark Cryer on Sept. 12 as he was leaving the residence on County Road 2095 near Mount Vernon.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, Mark Cryer told a deputy who responded to a report of shots fired at the address that his wife was not at home when he went to retrieves a Mitsubishi SUV they co-own. He told the deputy she pulled in the driveway while he was there, started yelling at him and pulled out a gun.
He told the deputy he started to drive away out of fear for his life and heard gunshots followed by the sound of several rounds striking the vehicle without injuring him.
