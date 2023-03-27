A lawsuit filed by the family of 2-year-old Clesslynn Crawford claims her father made demands for her safe removal from the scene prior to her being shot and killed by a SWAT team sniper during the father's violent standoff with police.
The lawsuit is that of Carla Crawford, the maternal grandmother of the slain girl. It was filed Friday in federal court in Kansas on behalf of the girl's estate.
The cities of Joplin and Baxter Springs, Kansas, and Cherokee County are designated in the lawsuit along with an unnamed Joplin Police Department SWAT team sniper as co-defendants in the case.
The girl was killed by a round fired by the sniper that struck her in the head during her father's standoff with law enforcement March 26, 2022, at his trailer home in the 300 block of Wyandotte Avenue in Baxter Springs.
The Joplin SWAT team was responding at the time to a Baxter Springs police request for assistance in the handling of a domestic disturbance. The girl's father, Eli Crawford, 37, had shot and killed her mother, Taylor D. Shutte, 27, of Webb City, and fired more than 90 rounds at officers while refusing to come out of his home, according to an investigation of the incident by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
The father is believed to have shot and killed himself at some point in the standoff that lasted more than two hours.
The KBI reported a little more than a week after the shootings that Baxter Springs police went to the address in response to a woman's 911 call for help. Eli Crawford answered the door when officers knocked but slammed it shut when he saw it was police.
His daughter, Clesslynn, reopened the door and her mother, Shutte, came running out of the trailer, leaving the girl behind. As she fled, the father stepped outside, shot her multiple times and began shooting at the four police officers there, according to the KBI.
The officers retreated a safe distance without returning fire, even though Crawford kept shooting at them using a number of guns, the KBI said. In the meantime, Shutte died of her wounds where she had collapsed.
Police put out a mutual aid request that brought the Joplin SWAT team, as well as Cherokee County deputies, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the KBI, to the scene.
A KBI report of its preliminary findings released in April 2022 made no mention of any demand by the father to have the girl removed from the scene. But the lawsuit states that he "had been demanding that a family member be allowed to get (her) out of the trailer for purposes of keeping her safe."
The document does not address how that demand was conveyed to law enforcement or what the response may have been.
It was a little more than two hours after the initial response to the 911 call that the SWAT team sniper fired a single round into the trailer that killed the girl.
The identity of the SWAT team sniper has never been made public, nor has any explanation of the decision to fire the round been offered.
Joplin, Baxter Springs and Cherokee County officials could not be reached for comment when news of the lawsuit broke late Monday afternoon.
