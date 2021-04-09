Six-year-old Jaxon Anderson and his family will continue their efforts to raise money for Leffen Center scholarships with a fundraiser at Panda Express in Joplin.
A total of 20% of proceeds from orders placed at Panda Express on Friday will go to Jaxon, who is aiming to raise $2,500 for scholarships for students to attend the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism in Joplin. Online orders can use the code 323466.
A bake sale hosted by the Anderson family last month raised $1,350 for the cause.
