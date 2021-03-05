CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Community Foundation recently received a legacy gift totaling more than $537,000 from the estate of the late Darrell “Butch” M. Newman.
Newman, a lifelong Carthage resident who served in the U.S. Army prior to working for the United States Postal Service, died in 2020.
“Not everyone can make that kind of grand gesture like he did, but everyone can leave a little bit to their community, and that’s what we encourage,” said Heather Goff Collier, Carthage Community Foundation coordinator. “We encourage people to take care of their loved ones through their estate planning, but also think about leaving a little portion of their estate to the community.”
Newman’s estate gift was accepted by the Carthage foundation with his wish for the money to be used within The Carthage Fund. The foundation has 88 funds under its oversight that support various community efforts.
“The Carthage Fund is a large, unrestricted grant-making fund that we utilize to meet the changing needs of our community and to support various nonprofits and projects in our community,” Collier said.
The foundation works to help individuals and families carry out their giving legacies in a variety of ways — including general funds, such as The Carthage Fund, or more specific initiatives such as scholarship funds.
Along with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, the Carthage foundation is currently accepting applications for roughly $1.75 million in scholarships for southern Missouri students pursuing advanced educational programs and technical programs for the 2021-22 academic year.
“Supporting students in our community is a huge piece of what we do, and scholarship giving is a joyful part of what Carthage Community Foundation does,” Collier said.
Scholarship funds are established by individuals, families or organizations with specific intentions; therefore, criteria for eligibility may differ depending on the scholarship. Scholarship awards range from $250 to $6,000 a year with some renewable for up to three years. Application deadlines vary with the first being in mid-March.
Scholarships for Carthage-area students include:
• Curtis Rex Carter Applied Science Scholarship for $5,000, renewable for three additional years.
• Thelma Stanley Jayhawk Scholarship for $4,000.
• Thelma M. Stanley for Education Scholarship for $4,000.
• Hands to Work Hearts to God Scholarship for technical/vocational students for $2,000.
• Quigley Jasper Co. Christian Athlete Scholarship for $500.
• Dr. William B. McIntyre Scholarship for $600.
Information about scholarship opportunities is available at cfozarks.org/scholarships.
The Carthage Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, based in Springfield. It works to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations by investing in the Carthage community.
