Benjamin M. Burns was recently named executive vice president and chief financial officer for Leggett and Platt. His appointment was effective June 21. He replaces Jeffrey L. Tate, who departed from his position effective the same day.
President and CEO Mitch Dolloff said in a statement "He is a 20-year veteran of Leggett & Platt who brings tremendous business, financial, accounting and auditing capabilities, and has proven himself an outstanding leader. We have worked closely together, and I have absolute confidence in his ability to successfully lead our finance organization and maintain our strong financial foundation."
Burns joined Leggett in 2003 in the Internal Audit department and was appointed vice president–Internal Audit in 2012, vice president and treasurer in 2017, vice president-Business Support Services in 2019, senior vice president in 2022, and executive vice president in 2023. He is a certified public accountant and a certified fraud examiner, with a bachelor's degree in accounting and an MBA from Pittsburg State University.
