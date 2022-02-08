CARTHAGE, Mo. — Leggett & Platt Inc. announced record fourth-quarter and year-end sales late Monday.
The Carthage-based company, with worldwide operations, is one of the oldest and largest employers in Southwest Missouri.
The company said in its report that fourth-quarter sales hit $1.33 billion, a 13% increase over the comparable quarter one year earlier, when sales were $1.18 billion.
Net earnings came to $105.5 million, or 77 cents per share, compared with earnings of $108 million, or 79 cents per share, for the same quarter one year earlier.
Leggett & Platt also reported fiscal-year sales of $5.07 billion, up 19% from fiscal year sales of $4.28 billion in 2020. Earnings were reported at $402.4 million, or $2.94 per share, compared with $253 million, or $1.86 per share, a year earlier.
Mitch Dolloff, who took over as president and CEO effective Jan. 1, said in a statement: “We are pleased to have delivered record full-year results in 2021 despite a myriad of macro-market challenges, including supply chain issues related to semiconductor shortages, foam chemical shortages, labor availability, and transportation challenges, as well as higher costs associated with each of these issues.”
He also said, “Despite these ongoing challenges, including inflation and a likely shift to tighter monetary policy, we expect continued improvement in 2022 as conditions gradually stabilize and growth continues in our businesses most negatively impacted by the pandemic.”
Dolloff also cited other highlights, including:
• Leggett & Platt increasing its dividend for the 50th consecutive year. Dividends were $1.66 per share in 2021, up from $1.60 per share in 2020.
• Completion of three acquisitions that expanded the company’s capabilities in bedding, aerospace and work furniture. The acquisitions included Kayfoam, a company based in Ireland that made specialty foam and finished mattresses.
In its quarterly update, the company said it expects sales next year to be in the range of $5.3 billion to $5.6 billion.
Dolloff also said, “Leggett remains well positioned, both competitively and financially, to capitalize on long-term opportunities in our various end markets. Our enduring fundamentals give us confidence in our ability to continue creating long-term value for our shareholders.”
