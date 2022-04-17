The Nissan Sentra — now in its eighth generation — has been around for 40 years, and it makes a bold statement for 2022 with a sportier look and feel.
In its early years, the Sentra was a subcompact before it was reconfigured in 1999 to a larger compact sedan. Slotted between its smallish sibling Versa and midsize Altima, the Sentra offers a comfortable ride with available driver assists and suspension controls to improve the driving experience.
• Pros: attractive styling, affordable, zero gravity seating.
• Cons: underpowered, base interior, infotainment glitches.
The Sentra is available in three trim levels — S, SV and SR, all priced in the low to high $20,000s fully optioned. While easy on the pocketbook, all-wheel drive is not available, and there is just one non-turbo four-cylinder engine that produces 149 ponies.
We found engine response OK around town but lacking in highway travel. Stay in the right lane, and you will be pleased with fuel economy in the 30s. In independent testing, our SR tester reached 60 mph from a dead stop in 8.7 seconds. Sticker price is $27,615.
Its continuously variable transmission offered a mostly smooth progression through acceleration, although noise levels were higher than rivals.
Sentra’s biggest hurdle is to improve market share over top rivals’ Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, Kia Forte, Hyundai Elantra, Mazda 3 and VW Jetta. An optional turbopowered engine or hybrid could improve the odds.
Cabin controls are straightforward, and we liked the convenience of control knobs for radio volume and tuning versus drill-down tabs found in some rivals. Center-mounted climate vents are adjustable and add a retro look.
Nissan includes a number of standard driver-assist features in the Sentra such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward-collision warning, rear automatic braking, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning and high beam assist. Our SR also included adaptive cruise control.
In our driving test, the Sentra delivered a firm and compliant ride with minimal understeer and body roll in cornering maneuvers. Electric power steering delivered precision control, but emergency braking fell short of expectations.
This year’s Sentra is mostly a carryover from last year. The mid SV trim has an available weather package that includes heated front seats, steering wheel and outside mirrors and the SR trim can be outfitted with a Midnight Edition package adding black exterior trim, grille, front light housing and roof as well as interior trim extras.
