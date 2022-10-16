Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower to middle 20s are expected. Areas east of Springfield will likely reach as low as 18 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight Monday night to 10 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost will be possible across the area tonight into Monday morning. Temperatures will drop into the lower 20s and upper teens again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&