Korean car maker Hyundai is moving the bar in both directions with its growing fleet. Several years back it introduced the Palisade — a three-row SUV — and its sibling Kia Telluride, each taking market share from rivals.
Not being content with just larger SUVs, Hyundai has now taken the Veloster, a hatchback compact first out in 2011, and has plans to debut a midengine high-performance sports car to compete with Corvette, Toyota Supra and Nissan 400Z.
Simply amazing.
And on the way up that ladder, the Veloster introduced the N model in 2019 and a new eight-speed dual clutch transmission the following year. Due to COVID-19, this years’ model is primarily a carryover.
• Pros: great curb appeal, fun to drive, throaty exhaust.
• Cons: quirky door layout, underpinnings need refinement, upper trims get pricey.
If you drive primarily on city pavement and jackrabbit starts are not important, the base Veloster is one of the best deals at $18,900. Other trim levels include the 2.0 Premium, Turbo R Spec, Turbo, Turbo ultimate and our test car for the week, Veloster N, tipping the scales at $34,745.
Three engines are offered starting with a sedate 147-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder followed by an optional turbo 1.6-liter making 201 ponies. The Veloster N jumps the horsepower to 275 for an exhilarating experience, ala Honda Civic Type R.
On our road course, the N took just 5.1 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour from a dead stop and 114 feet to brake the same distance. If high performance is not essential, the midrange turbo trims offer playful handling for a lot less coin.
A few words about the three-door hatchback are in order. It’s an odd combination to have one driver side and two passenger side doors albeit the driver door is longer. Great for entry/exit on one side but not so much on the other.
The back seat is cramped, and if you find yourself behind the driver alone in the car — well, forget about it because it’s also difficult to raise the driver seatback to get out. So your choices are to climb over to the other side to exit or contort your way out.
But quirks aside, the Veloster N with its standard eight-speed automatic dual clutch is a blast to drive. It’s one of the few point-and-shoot pocket rockets that keeps going through the gears, faster than a manual gear box is able while exhaust notes mark each gear.
An N Grip control system allows driving modes to change from Eco, Normal, Sport and N, the latter adding high performance adaptive suspension at each corner with G Force sensors, torque vectoring to keep stability, power axle with corner carving differential, oversize brake calipers and 19-inch alloys with sticky paws. Form fitting sport seats are a nice touch also.
For a low $30s price, the Veloster N will have you coming back for more with the confidence that it includes three-year, 36,000-mile complimentary maintenance.
