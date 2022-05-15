The new GMC Terrain brings a milestone for the automaker. Delayed due to COVID-19, production of the rugged AT4 was finally launched this year and completes GM’s goal of an AT4 variant across its lineup.
Entering its 12th year, the compact crossover gets a mild makeover with tweaks to its front grille, bumper, LED lighting front and rear, wheels and updated interiors. The Terrain borrows its platform from the less expensive Chevy Equinox.
Trim levels were adjusted too, with the base SL dropped, leaving SLE, SLT, AT4 and Denali with prices ranging from high $20,000 to low $40,000 range. All are powered by a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder, the only engine choice. Each is mated with a nine-speed automatic transmission.
• Pros: comfortable ride, stylish, available luxury.
• Cons: underpowered, finnicky gear selector, lacks full safety suite.
Our AT4 tester colored white was eye-catching and set off with 17-inch black machine-faced alloys. Base priced at $34,000, the Terrain gets a front steel skid plate for mild off-roading — no boulder climbing here.
Hill descent, stability and traction controls keep the AT4 on its intended course. We found steering and braking top notch with little body roll.
Upper trims include an all-wheel drive system that defaults to front-wheel drive. The four-wheel feature is activated from a console mounted selector. Don’t expect heavy duty performance and you won’t be disappointed.
GMC dropped a larger 2.0-liter turbo four last year, replacing it with a 170-horsepower power plant. Mileage has improved to near 26 mpg combined, but performance took a hit with the zero-to-60 mph road test scoring just under nine seconds.
We found the Terrain seats four comfortably with ample leg and head room. The AT4 trim is dressed for a night on the town with full leather, power driver’s seat with lumbar, heated steering wheel but no seat warmers.
Some driver-assist gear is included, but adaptive cruise, rear cross-traffic alert, side blind zone warnings and lane-change alert moves to the options column. Rivals’ Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5 offer more, but the Terrain has more trucklike looks if that’s important.
While cargo room is lacking compared with rivals, the Terrain adds a fold-down front-passenger seat to haul longer items the others cannot manage. Door bins and center console storage handle personal items.
While our AT4 interior is a delightful place to be, a posh Denali trim approaches luxury with a price tag to match.
While the Terrain connects a lot of dots, we took issue with its gear shift system. Located at the front of the center console, Terrain adds five toggles horizontally — similar to power window switches — to select drive, neutral, park, reverse and low gear movement. It’s difficult to locate the desired gear while driving and the process requires taking eyes off the road.
GMC’s infotainment system is a worthy component, though, and we liked its ease of use with an 8-inch color touchscreen, user-friendly voice recognition for navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.