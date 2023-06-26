Tired of seeing the popular Kia Telluride on every block? Wait no more. Step up to parent company’s Hyundai Palisade for a more elegant ride with loads of tech gear that makes driving fun again.
Palisade is the largest SUV offered by the South Korean automaker, slotted above the Santa Fe and offering more than cousin Telluride.
With generous space for seven or eight depending on second-row seat configuration, the Palisade has room for the entire family or, with the flip of toggle switches, lowers second and third row seats for 86 cubic feet of storage not counting under floor space.
All Palisades are powered by a 3.8-liter V6 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. With 291 horsepower, we found the Palisade slightly under-powered for its 4,400 pounds.
In our independent testing, the Palisade reached 60 miles per hour from a dead stop in 7.1 seconds with Sport mode engaged. We’d like to see a turbocharged option for extra grunt off the line.
Four trim levels are available — well equipped base SE, SEL, Limited and Calligraphy. In addition, an XRT model features blacked out trim and a more rugged design. Pricing ranges from the upper $30,000s to upper $50,000s.
Our emerald-green Calligraphy tester gained a more rugged look — part of a facelift this year that adds a massaging driver’s seat, heated seats all-around, cabin upholstery choices and a 12-inch-high resolution infotainment screen with an easy-to-use navigation system.
Front seats are comfortable with enough power buttons to find the right fit. Bolstering is average and the center console has cavernous room. Rear-seat occupants enjoy Captain’s chairs with adjustable arm rests and generous legroom. Third row passengers have easy entry/exit thanks to powered second-row seats.
Despite its size, our Palisade easily maneuvered mall lots and alleyways and, once up to speed, managed highway passing with ease. On longer trips, you can enjoy the Ergo motion driver’s seat that combines a massaging seat with a posture aid.
Hyundai borrowed a page from Honda by adding blind spot cameras activated with either turn signal. The live view is displayed on either side of instrument cluster gauges.
The Palisade adopts kid friendly features that warn when infants are in rear seats when parked, doubles down on this feature with your smartphone, alerts the driver who is not buckled in and has an intercom to talk — or yell at the kids to pipe down.
We recommend including the Palisade on your short list of testing family size SUVs.
What was reviewed:
2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy AWD
Engine: 3.8-liter, V6, 291 horsepower
EPA rated mileage: 19 city, 25 highway, 21 combined.
Assembled: The Hyundai Palisade is fully assembled at manufacturing facilities in Ulsan, Korea.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Palisade a Top Safety Pick and gave it a ‘Good” rating, its best, for moderate and small overlap frontal offset, side impact, rollover protection and a "Good" rating for seatbelts and head restraint for their whiplash protection in a rear crash. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in partial testing, awarded the Palisade five stars, its highest rating, in a frontal collision that simulates a head-on collision between two similar vehicles, each moving at 35 miles per hour. Rollover protection was rated at four stars.
Warranty: 5-year/60,000-mile bumper to bumper; 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain, three-year/36,000-mile complimentary scheduled maintenance.
