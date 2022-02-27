Time to shuffle the deck again as Infiniti mixes up its model line. New for 2022 is the QX55 that borrows underpinnings from its sibling QX50. It also takes styling cues from the late FX series that went by the wayside in 2018 following a 15-year run.
The new model sports a pitched roof that makes a distinctive exterior statement along with an intruding front fascia.
• Pros: attractive exterior, turbo power, many driver-assist options now standard.
• Cons: infotainment features lacking, pricey, thirsty.
Nissan’s luxury car division equips the QX55 with 20-inch wheels and a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with variable compression. We clocked a zero-to-60 mph time at our test track of 6.2 seconds, quick for this segment. All-wheel drive is standard across the lineup.
Trim levels include the Luxe, Essential and our top-of-the-line Sensory edition with a sticker price of $60,000. The Luxe base price is $47,000 and includes front and rear collision mitigation, lane-departure warning and blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert.
Essential adds upgraded driver-assist features including cornering adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot intervention that steers the vehicle away from oncoming rear traffic, adaptive steering and heads-up display. The Sensory adds full leather interior and hands-free liftgate.
Our pet peeve with all Nissan products is the obscure A pillar interior placement of the blind-spot warning light. Daylight glare all but negates the illumination. Most cars and SUVs use easy-to-see amber signals within the outside mirror.
The Infiniti QX55 designers see its rivals as Genesis GV70, BMW X3 and X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.
In city driving, we found the QX55 to be a pleasing addition to the Infiniti group. Acceleration was sporty, and its curb appeal delighted passers-by. Using screen-mounted surround view, the SUV was easy to park with guidelines leading the way into stalls.
In highway travel, the SUV is comfortable and shows an athleticism with turbo power. We noticed turbo lag with pedal pressure, but overall the QX55 delivered a compliant ride with solid footing, little body roll, firm braking and the benefit of adaptive steering technology.
Acoustic glass up front helped keep noise levels to a minimum, although the larger wheels and shorter wheelbase created road noise on rougher pavement.
