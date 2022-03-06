In the bigger-is-always-better category, Hyundai’s newest — and only compact pickup truck — bucks the trend with a smallish SUV body and truck bed that makes a lot of sense for the busy commuter.
It’s cute too, besting its rivals with sculpted looks, a woven large grille and low mounted tailgate. The Santa Cruz is a bold step for the Korean automaker as it brings its 22nd model to the 2022 lineup.
• Pros: roomy cabin for four, available turbo power, driver-assist technology.
• Cons: blind spots, can get pricey, seats could use more cushioning.
There are just a few rivals, including the Honda Ridgeline, upcoming Ford Maverick and Subaru Baja, but none match the sporty look and feel of the Santa Cruz.
An all-digital dashboard is complemented with an array of push buttons and switches and a traditional gear shift lever, unlike rotary or push button controls found in rivals.
Four trim levels are offered — SE, SEL, Premium and Limited with prices ranging from the $20,000s to $40,000s — bargain prices for a reasonably sized pickup compared with the big boys’ $70,000s-$80,000s sticker.
Our test car for the week was the top-of-the-line Limited and is also the one we recommend due to its versatility, interior, smooth ride and acceleration.
Base engine is a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 191 horsepower that is best avoided due to its lack of oomph.
The preferred choice is a turbo-powered four-cylinder that adds 100 ponies— enough to make a vigorous power difference in overall acceleration.
Each is mated with an eight-speed transmission; however, the turbo version includes a dual-clutch transmission that shifts quicker than a regular automatic as it adds performance. All-wheel drive is available with both engines.
Our independent testing of the turbo clocked a 6.1-second time in the zero to 60 mph sprint — a respectable number over rivals’ performance.
The Santa Cruz shares its unibody construction with the Ridgeline, both offering a carlike ride with the versatility of a small pickup in a roomy four-door crew cab compared with rougher riding body-on-frame underpinnings in larger pickups.
More than a foot shorter than rivals, the pickup provides easy access to the 4-foot bed albeit with a shorter wheelbase.
A watertight and lockable tonneau cover snaps in place keeping contents dry while the cover is adjustable. An underfloor storage bin is also useful.
Towing capacity is respectable — between 3,500 and 5,000 pounds with the latter available with the turbo.
We were impressed with the Santa Cruz interior available in upper trims including wireless pairing and charging, available Bose sound and a pair of 10.25-inch digital screens for instrument gauges and navigation.
If you are in the market for a small pickup, Hyundai has packed a lot into the Santa Cruz. We suggest a test drive along with the competition.
