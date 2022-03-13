Not sure when the last time a car manufacturer skipped a single model year, but Nissan did just that with its Pathfinder. Call it a regrouping or redesign that eliminated the 2021 model, and fast forward to the current year where Nissan hopes to better position its midsize three-row SUV against segment leaders.
We found the new look and feel are big pluses over the 2020 version, and its interior has a refined look. Exterior styling takes on an athletic appearance with two-tone coned-shape roof and oversize wheel cladding that set off the 20-inch paws on our top-of-the-line Platinum tester.
• Pros: attractive exterior, towing capacity bests rivals, quiet ride.
• Cons: engine can be unresponsive, seat bolstering needed, cargo less than rivals.
Wrap-around rear taillights frame eye-catching lettering across the power liftgate for a bold look. Inside there are three rows of seats, albeit the rearmost is mainly for kids or folded for additional cargo.
Attractive captain’s chairs and middle console make the center row attractive. Seating positions are stadium-style overlooking front passengers. We noticed front seats are anchored low and are not upward adjustable. Strange.
The new Pathfinder is available in four well-equipped trim levels — S, SV, SL and Platinum with base prices in the $30,000s to near $50,000 range. Each is powered with a 3.5-liter V6 engine mated with a nine-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is optional.
In our independent testing, the Pathfinder sprinted from a dead stop to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds, about average for this segment. Closest rivals include the Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander, Hyundai Palisade, Mazda CX-9 and Ford Explorer. In our opinion, the Pathfinder is on par with the competition in most comparisons; however, it lacks cargo space by comparison.
Where it excels is with ProPilot, a near-autonomous driving system, standard on all but the base S. All trims get automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure prevention, blind spot monitoring and exclusive rear automatic emergency braking.
ProPilot takes over from there with navigation enhanced adaptive cruise control that slows for upcoming turns as it monitors a preprogrammed route and live road conditions. There’s more. When activated, automatic steering inputs, braking, acceleration and lane centering work seamlessly from highway speeds to a dead stop where automatic brake hold keeps it there until traffic ahead moves forward. As with all driving-assist features, disclaimers warn of driver intervention as needed.
Inside there are large digital instrument gauges and an available 9-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. We were fond of the available heads-up display that projects speed, posted speed limit, redundant navigation commands and other driving aids in large type keeping eyes on the road instead of looking elsewhere for the same information.
