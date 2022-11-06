From its luxurious interior to its hybrid performance, the new Chrysler Pacifica checks a lot of boxes for buyers and their families. The plug-in model we tested can shuttle soccer teams around town, drop teenagers at the mall while you shop for oodles of goodies that make your day, all without spending a plug nickel on gasoline.
Its 33-mile all-electric range and two-hour full charge time will be music to your ears, too, along with available luxurious interiors, albeit for a price.
The hybrid model is available in three trim levels — Touring L, Limited and Pinnacle with base prices in the middle to upper $30s. Prices can escalate quickly depending on your penchant for creature comforts.
Our fully loaded Pinnacle tester tipped the scales at $60,067, but the midrange Limited can be dressed for much less for a night on the town. Main competitors include the Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna and Kia Carnival.
The 3.6-liter V-6-hybrid engine is mated with an electronically controlled variable-speed transmission that delivers a smooth ride in all sorts of driving conditions. Two high-output electric motors deliver torque to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is not offered.
With a full charge — two hours on a 220-volt line — the Pacifica will deliver 33 miles on pure electric. Once that is reached, we achieved 34 miles per gallon as a straight hybrid. Hard to top those results with top competitors.
While not the fastest horse in the barn, our Pinnacle tester managed 7.7 ticks in the zero-to-60 mph sprint. Not bad when you consider the gas-only Pacifica does the same sprint in 7.3 seconds.
Inside, the Pacifica is all minivan with massive room in its three-row configuration. One drawback with the hybrid model is the second-row under-floor seat storage area is home to hybrid batteries. The captain’s chairs seats can be physically removed in your garage if necessary for extra loading space — up to 140 cubic feet — although it’s cumbersome to say the least.
Third-row seats fold under the floor for generous storage. There are cupholders everywhere and storage bins that slide open along with a higher center console for an SUV-like appearance.
The carmaker’s Uconnect 5 infotainment system displays on a center mounted 10.1-inch touch screen with easy adjustments for cabin climate, entertainment and other apps. You can play to your heart’s content with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
An available rear-seat entertainment system will keep the kids occupied with Amazon Fire TV access to movies and streaming TV on dual screens. If your kids are like ours, leaving food trails behind, the onboard vacuum system will keep things tidy.
Techies will like the 12 USB ports including several USB-C type fast charging outlets for smart devices.
We found the Pacifica fun to drive around town and on highway trips. Driver-assist features are tops in its segment with adaptive cruise, lane departure warning, blind spot alerts, rear cross-traffic detection and rear park assist standard on all trims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.