During the past three years, the Kia Telluride has proved its chops with American consumers selling nearly 100,000 copies last year. Its remarkable success is no coincidence.
When we first reviewed the three-row SUV in 2020, our staff agreed Kia had a hit on its hands with “sporty looks, precise handling and quiet ride giving it one up over rivals’ Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander and Ford Explorer.” Still the verdict today.
The midsize Telluride is both rugged and luxurious offering seating for seven or eight with a powerful engine and loaded with high-tech safety gear at an affordable price.
With near 87 cubic feet of storage behind second- and third-row fold-flat seats, the Telluride also features a sub floor compartment to hold obscure packages while topping Expedition for rear storage.
Pros:
• Standout styling
• Affordable
• On-demand all-wheel drive
Cons:
• Thirsty
• One available nonturbo engine
• Fussy infotainment controls
This year’s version is mostly a carryover shuffling some standard features between trim levels along with a new oddly shaped corporate logo that graces front, rear and inside trim.
Available in four trim levels — LX, S, EX and SX — the base Telluride can be in your driveway for around $34,500 including freight while the high end SX, fully optioned, flirts with $50,000.
Each is powered by a 291-horsepower V6 mated with a mostly smooth shifting eight-speed automatic transmission. The Telluride will tow up to 5,000 pounds.
In our 247-mile journey we managed a respectable 25 miles per gallon, one better than EPA fuel economy tests. We also recorded 7.2 seconds in multiple tests from zero to 60 miles per hour in Sport mode. Not bad for a 4,400-pound SUV that’s quicker than some rivals.
Our tester was enhanced with Comfort, Eco, Sport and Smart drive modes to alter throttle response, suspension and gearing. In our opinion, the Telluride offers a smooth, and mostly stiff ride comparable to high-end German rivals. Acceleration is also a bright spot with ample power for passing and cornering stability. We noticed minimal body roll in aggressive maneuvers.
Standard safety equipment on all models includes forward-collision warning, automated emergency braking, blind spot monitors, lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist that nudges the car’s path, keeping it within lane markings.
Upper trims include rear cross-traffic alert and collision avoidance, reverse parking distance warning and full stop adaptive cruise control. An available Highway Driving Assist approaches self-steering using GPS guidance and a windshield camera although the manufacturer cautions to keep hands on the steering wheel.
Interior elegance is standard on upper trims and includes a 10.25-inch color touchscreen, wireless charger, available Napa leather seating surfaces, heated and ventilated front- and second-row seats, side curtains, surround view and live blind spot view monitors, helpful heads-up display projecting vitals through windshield and 20-inch black finished alloy wheels.
Be sure to test drive the value-packed Telluride along with the above rivals before making your buying decision.
