Cadillac’s trio of small to midsize luxury SUVs continue to impress in a vast field of rivals. In its fourth production year, our XT4 tester connected a lot of dots but fell short in the luxury department when compared with overseas counterparts.
Its sibling XT5 and XT6 round out the crest family heritage while all share extreme rakish vertical designs, lighting and stylish body panel creases making for a standout appearance.
The XT4 seating area is a bit larger than its sibling XT5 but sacrifices cargo room to make that claim. Each is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine generating 235 horsepower while mated with a nine-speed automatic transmission that provides adequate power.
Front-wheel drive is standard while all-wheel drive is available in all trims. The latter includes a useful twin clutch system that sends power to the wheel lacking traction
• Pros: Cadillac styling, credible infotainment system, comfortable seating.
• Cons: smallish cargo area, many driver-assist features are optional, underpowered.
Interior treatment offers comfortable seating for four adults; however, heated seats and heated steering wheel become optional. Go figure.
We liked driving characteristics of the XT4 in city travels as it zipped in and out of parking places with ease and powered away from traffic in a brisk manner with minimal blind spots. Not so in highway manners, though, where the small four-cylinder was taxed and road noise was unlike a Cadillac.
We found steering lacked a level of response although braking and handling were a plus. With little pressure on the accelerator pedal, the XT4 transmission managed downshifts with ease. Stomp on the pedal, though, and the transmission seemed confused about which gear was needed.
The XT4 is available in three trim levels — Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport with base prices ranging from $36,990 to $43,290, including freight. Keep in mind that optional equipment quickly adds thousands to the bottom line. Our tester had a sticker price of $55,420.
With our independent testing, the zero-to-60 mph sprint recorded 7.8 seconds, trailing most rivals.
The XT4 gets high marks for curb appeal, and its available 20-inch alloys make a nice statement. It also gets kudos for its infotainment system, which features a rotary dial controller and functional eight-inch touchscreen.
Audiophiles will delight with available Bose center point surround sound featuring auxiliary amplifier and 13 speakers.
On the safety front, our tester included forward-collision alert, front pedestrian braking, front and rear park assist and teen driving — standard.
Optional safety equipment includes reverse automatic braking, enhanced automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist with lane-departure warning, following distance indicator, intelligent high beams, lane-change alert, blind spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alert and adaptive cruise control — available for $2,720.
Many rivals include the above optional equipment standard.
We recommend test driving rivals including the BMW X3 and X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Volvo XC40, Lexus NX and Audi Q3 before making your buying decision.
