After a quarter-century, the new Ford Bronco SUV is back in the game with a myriad of trim levels, accessories and high-end electronics to give Jeep a run for the money. Its attractive exterior is more akin to the Hummer than other SUVs of size.
Who can forget the infamous low-speed California highway chase in 1994 with the unrefined Bronco just before its 25-year sabbatical? It was just six months ago that the Bronco rolled out of the same Wayne, Michigan, facility that ceased its production.
Our orange four-door tester was outfitted in the midrange five-passenger Black Diamond edition, one of six available — the others are Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, Wildtrak and Badlands. Base two-doors start in the low $30,000 range, with four-door Broncos around $36,000 including destination charges. Serious off-roading gear, including a suite of driver assists, will add around $10,000. Our test vehicle had a sticker price of $48,325.
While the new Bronco is all about off-road adventure, our vehicle traveled well on pavement too, with a quiet, semismooth ride carrying lots of punch from its optional 2.7-liter Eco Boost V6 with 330 horsepower mated with a 10-speed automatic. Base engine is a 2.3-liter inline turbo four cylinder tied with a seven-speed transmission.
We found the gray vinyl interior seating both functional and durable with ample head, leg and shoulder room. Familiar Ford parts grace the center console manual climate controls. The standard lower softtop and optional hardtop are removable for open air travel.
Ford recognized the new Bronco may appeal to pavement huggers as well and offers Mid, High, Lux and Sasquatch content packages, numerous options and several hundred dealer-installed accessories to fit individual tastes.
We found nearby water-filled mud trails child’s play with the Bronco and its equipped Sasquatch package. It’s included in higher trim models and optioned in others for around $7,500 with required components.
Top on the list is 35-inch Goodyear mud terrain paws mated with 17-inch Beadlock alloys, front- and rear-locking axles and high-performance suspension with Bilstein shock absorbers. The U.S.-made shocks control suspension motion front and rear, help control body sway and work magic on and off the road. Because of end-stop control valves on compression and rebound, the Bilstein nitrogen-charged shocks allows much higher damping forces than regular monotube shocks.
Adjusting terrain modes and torque settings is a snap with a center-mounted rotary dial along with front and rear differential locks. In addition, Trail Turn Assist, which reduces turning radius on tight trails, and One Pedal Drive, which allows the accelerator to control movement and braking, are ideal for crawling over steep inclines and rugged terrain.
While there are Jeep Wrangler enthusiasts that will remain loyal to their brand, the new Bronco is bound to get more traction with its innovative components and on-road qualities. Give it a test drive along with the Wrangler.
