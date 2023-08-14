Volvo is breaking into the pure electric car market in a big way with two early contenders and more zero emission vehicles on the way.
We recently snagged a C40 Recharge for a week of fun-filled driving in a right-sized crossover that shows promise in the hotly contested segment.
From the moment you step into this four-door, you know this is no ordinary set of wheels. Buttons do not fire up this electric — rather, it senses the driver and automatically comes to life.
It’s silent, so the only sounds emitting are climate control fans and pre-set radio tunes.
In a unique move, the top-of-the-line C40 Ultimate debuted in 2022 with supporting Core and Plus trims hitting the road this year. Prices range from the low to high $50s.
It’s lightning-quick off the line if you want to silently run to 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds in our independent testing. Combined power is 402 horsepower. A more traditional console gear shift sends power from a one-speed direct drive to all four wheels with front and rear electric motors doing the heavy lifting.
A liquid cooled lithium-ion battery pack is located under the floor. Fully charged, it will deliver about 225 miles of driving, although this number is a guide. Some agencies have reported up to 250 miles range while constant pedal pressure and hilly terrain will lower estimates.
All C40 models will adapt to DC fast charging, which provides an 80% charge in 40 minutes. Charging times at home with a 110- or 220-volt outlet will be much slower. DC fast chargers are not available in all areas yet, although government agencies and corporate entities are working to improve their number.
We were impressed with the Swedish automaker’s well thought out interior. While all three models have a generous amount of standard equipment, we feel the Ultimate trim is worth the extra coin.
During evening hours, the C40 interior is bathed in a soft blue glow with door trim and dashboard panels backlit taking on a topographic pattern.
A higher seating position provides a nice perch for improved forward viewing, and Volvo used upscale finishes to gussy up the interior and add handy storage areas.
For the difference of a few thousand dollars, drivers will appreciate larger 20-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control with lane keeping assistance, Harmon Kardon audio system, air filtration, adaptive headlights that adjust toward the turning direction and unique wool blend upholstery.
All models share safety features including forward collision warning with automatic braking, blind spot warning and rear sensors.
The C40’s rakish roofline is attractive from the outside but has its downside with reduced cargo space at 49 cubic feet. It also adds to blind spot areas with diminished rear views along either side and limited rearview mirror sight.
Fortunately, the car’s blind spot monitors and available 360-degree camera view help improve rear vision.
Google-based apps feed the new infotainment system for navigation and voice commands and replace the outgoing Sensus system.
We like the C40 for its unique looks, attractive sport wheels and comfortable interior. It deserves a test drive along with rivals’ Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Tesla Model Y as well as Volvo’s XC40.
What was reviewed:
2023 Volvo C40 Recharge Ultimate
Engine: 78-kWh battery pack powering two electric motors at each axle. Combined horsepower is 402 with 486 lb-ft of torque.
EPA mileage: Estimated at 94 MPGe city and 80 MPGe highway. Estimated 226 miles fully charged.
Assembled: Assembly of the Volvo C40 is completed at manufacturing facilities in Ghent, Belgium.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety selected the 2023 C40 as a Top Safety Pick and awarded the C40 its highest rating of "Good" in small and moderate overlap crash protection, side collision, head restraints and roof strength. It also rated crash avoidance and mitigation “Superior” in front crash vehicle to vehicle and in vehicle to pedestrian. Safety statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration were not available as of this writing.
Warranty: All battery components are covered for eight years/100,000 miles, complimentary maintenance for 3 years/36,000-miles. Available Volvo subscription service includes insurance, a home charging station and an extended maintenance plan.
