Leroy and Carie Housh
Leroy and Carie Housh, Diamond, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Thursday, June 22.
They married in Diamond and have spent their lives there making a beautiful life putting God first and raising a family. They have three children: Matt Housh and wife Twyla, of Diamond; Lora Frazier and husband James, of Diamond; and Hailey Housh, also of Diamond. They also have five grandchildren: Jake Frazier, Grace Frazier, Wyatt Housh, Dawson Housh, and Paisley Housh.
Cards can be sent to: 21384 Aspen Rd. Sarcoxie, MO 64836
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.