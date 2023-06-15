Leroy and Carie Housh

Leroy and Carie Housh

Leroy and Carie Housh, Diamond, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Thursday, June 22.

They married in Diamond and have spent their lives there making a beautiful life putting God first and raising a family. They have three children: Matt Housh and wife Twyla, of Diamond; Lora Frazier and husband James, of Diamond; and Hailey Housh, also of Diamond. They also have five grandchildren: Jake Frazier, Grace Frazier, Wyatt Housh, Dawson Housh, and Paisley Housh.

Cards can be sent to: 21384 Aspen Rd. Sarcoxie, MO 64836

Tags

Trending Video