A first-of-its-kind utility financing case in Missouri has been granted for Liberty, formerly Empire District Electric Co., but the impact on ratepayers is not yet fully determined.
The Missouri Public Service Commission has issued a financing order sought by Liberty that allows the company to issue securitized utility tariff bonds to pay for extraordinary costs the utility said it sustained during cold weather in February 2021. It also will allow for the recovery of energy transition costs that resulted from shutting down the company's Asbury coal-fired generating plant.
The PSC said in a statement it is the first securitization case it has allowed since the Missouri Legislature last year enacted a new law that permits that type of financing. Under the new law, investor-owned utilities are permitted to take their debt, in this case the cost of fuel from the winter storm, and turn it into customer-backed bonds sold in financial markets. The bonds are repaid by charges included on customer bills.
In this case, Liberty asked that the PSC allow the financing for $221.6 million in costs the utility said are related to that storm, which brought the lowest temperatures experienced here in a century at minus 15 degrees during the week of Feb. 15, 2021. In addition, snowfall of 3 to 5 inches was recorded. The cold required rolling blackouts and natural gas spikes as the result of demand.
Aaron Doll, senior director of energy strategy for Liberty, previously told the Globe that market prices for a megawatt of energy typically averaged around $20 at the time of the storm but that prices spiked to $4,000 for a sustained multiple-day period.
The PSC ruled that $199.5 million of the costs arising from the storm can be recovered by bond financing.
Liberty previously said that a typical customer, defined as someone using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month, would pay an estimated additional $5.05 monthly, or $60.60 per year, for 13 years, or $787.80 to repay the extra power costs from the storm.
In addition, the commission determined in its Monday ruling that $81.2 million of the cost for retiring the Asbury coal-fired generating station north of Joplin can be added to the bond financing. The plant has been refitted as the Asbury Renewables Operations Center.
The PSC said in a statement that many details about the securitization bonds are not yet known and will not be known until the bonds are ready to be issued.
Before the bonds are issued, Liberty must file compliance tariff sheets that conform to the tariff provisions of the PSC order but with rate elements identified as estimates. Securitized utility tariff charges will be identified on each customer’s bill as a separate line item, the PSC said.
However, the costs to customers would not be fully known until the bonds are sold, the commission said.
Securitization is a financing method authorized for the first time in Missouri by the Legislature in 2021. This case is the first securitization case decided by the Public Service Commission since the law was passed.
“The goal of securitization is to structure the securities in a way that will allow them to achieve the highest bond rating possible,” said the commission in a news release about the case. “That will allow the issuer to set the price for those bonds at the lowest interest rate possible, thus saving ratepayers money compared to the amount they would have to pay if a traditional method of financing, at a higher interest rate, were used.”
The commission authorized Liberty to recover the securitized utility tariff costs and financing costs over a period not to exceed 15 years from the date the securitized utility tariff bonds are issued.
Liberty retains sole discretion regarding whether to cause the issuance of any securitized utility tariff bonds authorized by the commission in its order, including the right to defer or postpone such issuance.
Liberty serves approximately 155,400 electric customers in the Missouri counties of Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone and Taney.
