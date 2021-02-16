Liberty said it currently has about 10,711 customers without power, and that it also just received word from the Southwest Power Pool that it can halt controlled service interruptions that began earlier today.
"However, we urge customers to be prepared. This is a rapidly evolving emergency," the Joplin-based utility said in a statement. "As a reminder, if the SPP requires additional service interruptions, we will interrupt service in blocks throughout our electric system."
The service interruptions are affecting utilities across the Midwest as part of an effort to avoid longer uncontrolled service interruptions.
Liberty said, "We will work to keep the duration of these interruptions down to approximately one hour per block. We will do all we can to minimize the impact. Because of the rapidly changing nature of this emergency, we will not be able to alert customers individually regarding required service interruptions."
