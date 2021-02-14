Liberty has issued a peak advisory for its electric customers effective from 6 p.m. Sunday through midnight Tuesday, due to extreme cold weather and fuel supply issues that it says are impacting the Midwest.
The Joplin-based utility is asking customers to reduce electricity consumption throughout the day and particularly between the hours of 6-10 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Liberty offered the following suggestions for conserving energy:
· Set thermostats to 65 degrees or as low as comfortable. Customers who are elderly or have medical conditions complicated by the cold should not lower their thermostat.
· Turn off and unplug computers, monitors, chargers, printers and televisions when not in use.
· Turn off nonessential lights.
· Postpone all nonessential energy use.
“We have experienced extreme cold temperatures for an extended period of time, and the weather forecast for the next several days calls for temperatures to fall even lower,” Tim Wilson, Liberty vice president of electric operations, said in a statement.
“This is causing peak demand and impacting utilities across the Midwest. We know that conserving energy during this time can be inconvenient, and we apologize for that. This will help us to maintain service to homes, businesses, and critical facilities throughout these exceptional weather conditions. Our crews are working around the clock to keep our systems safe and operating."
Liberty said it will continue to provide updates to its customers throughout this event.
