There are nearly 20 charging locations in the Joplin area, according to www.plugshare.com.

In Joplin, EV charging locations can be found at:

• Missouri Southern State University, 699 N. Duquesne Road, one station.

• 212 S. Joplin Ave., one station.

• 231 W. Seventh St., one station.

• Frank Fletcher Nissan, 2327 S. Range Line Road, two stations.

• Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St., one station.

• Kansas City University, 2901 St. John's Blvd., two stations.

• Wildcat Glades, 201 Riviera Drive, one station.

• South Main Street Supercharger, 136 Glendale Blvd., eight stations.

• Mercy Hospital Joplin, one station.

• TownPlace Suites, 4026 S. Arizona Ave., four stations.

• Candlewood Suites, 3512 S. Range Line Road, one station.

• Best Western The Oasis, 3508 S. Range Line Road, one station.

• Liberty Utilities Joplin East, 3400 Kodiak Road, two stations.

• Big Apple Travel Center, 2100 S. Prigmor Ave., seven stations.

In surrounding communities, EV charging locations can be found at:

• Carl Junction High School, 300 Keeney Drive, two stations.

• Q Store near Downstream Casino, 4453 Greenwood Drive, one station.

• Crowder College, 601 Laclede Ave. in Neosho, one station.

• Highway 60 RV Park, 29125 Highway 60 in Stark City, two stations.