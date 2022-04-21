To understand America’s growing interest in electric cars, take time to count the number of electric charging stations in the Joplin area. The final number may surprise some people.
In July 2016, when a new location opened on the Missouri Southern State University campus, it was just the third dedicated charging site available to electric vehicle owners in Joplin. Less than six years later, there are dozens of charging stations at 18 area locations, according to plugshare.com, in such diverse places such as Frank Fletcher Nissan, Candlewood Suites, Mercy Hospital Joplin and Carl Junction High School.
The bulk of this growing infrastructure — which is essential for electric vehicles to gain a foothold in the region — has been spearheaded by Liberty.
“As more and more people get behind the wheel and realize what a better driving experience driving electric is,” said Robin McAlester, Liberty’s senior manager of transportation electrification, “it’s going to be better for your pocketbooks, (better) air quality for our community — it’s going to matter.”
It doesn’t appear there will be a lag in EV sales in the near future, as increasing numbers of new all-electric models from major auto dealers, paired with historically high gasoline prices, are driving the renewed interest in EVs.
According to Forbes, EV sales are expected to reach 670,000 in 2022, which is a 37% increase over 2021’s 488,000. AutoPacific, a market consultant, predicts EV sales to eclipse 1 million vehicles in 2024 and reach 2 million by 2026, which would be 10% of the nation’s total new vehicle sales.
Program to launch soon
Locally, Joplin’s EV infrastructure is about to experience a boost.
The Missouri Public Service Commission is in the final stages of approving Liberty's Transportation Electrification Pilot Program, which is a five-year program that Liberty officials say should go into effect this summer.
“July 1 will be an exciting time, not only for us but to our customers, who are really questioning and really wondering if electrifying their transportation is the right move,” McAlester said.
The recently approved program “is not quite done yet,” she continued. “It’s a long process to get a program approved, but we are in the final stages of (getting it) rolled out.”
The pilot program was established to help those who already own or want to own an electric vehicle, and for local businesses that want to offer recharging or convert their fleets, she said.
The Residential Smart Charge Pilot Program would provide a subscription service for qualifying Liberty residential customers to equip their homes with a Level II electric vehicle charging station and special EV time-of-use electricity consumption pricing, she said. The program would be limited to 500 participants.
The special pricing “would help take out the uncertainty about rates” when it comes to charging an EV at home, McAlester said.
Electric vehicle owner Aaron Baker, who drives three times a week between Joplin and Northwest Arkansas, said he used an ordinary 110-volt outlet to charge his new Tesla Model 3 at home for the first few weeks, “but it was very slow.” So he had an electrician install a 220-volt Newman 14-50 outlet, the type of outlet used by common household appliances like an oven range or dryer.
“It took about 90 minutes for him to do it, and we were good to go,” he said. The car “charges much quicker now.”
Installation of the outlet usually costs between $500 and $1,500, depending on how close the outlet is to the distribution panel inside the garage.
Another Tesla owner, Carthage resident Bart Paden, said there’s something magical about walking out to his garage every morning and having a “completely gassed up” vehicle waiting for him. Charging the vehicle each night, he said, lasts four to five hours.
“My cost for electricity at my house (with a dedicated 220-volt outlet) has only gone up between $30 to $40 a month,” he said. “Compare that to having the equivalent of a full tank of gas every day, it’s something pretty special. I never have to worry about going to a gas station, and I never have to worry about filling up the tank. I’m just ready to go and running.”
Types of charging stations
Liberty plans to add additional charging stations around the region in the next five years, on top of the stations already in place.
Some of these planned chargers will be “fast chargers,” which can fully recharge a car in 20 to 40 minutes, while others will be the more typical Level II chargers offering plugs at public sites around the region.
Level II chargers can take several hours to fully recharge a car, and these are often used for quick “top-offs” to get an individual or family safely home when a battery is running low. These chargers would be strategically placed where people could plug in while they shop for an hour or two, for example — particularly close to Interstate 44.
All electric cars can handle Level II chargers, but not all electric cars can handle fast chargers.
Other aspects of Liberty’s pilot program:
• The placement of Level II chargers for commercial customers that want to offer workplace charging for employees or to charge a fleet.
“I think of grocery delivery or pharmacies or home health care, these customers that we have in our area that operate a fleet of light-duty vehicles that are really looking at electrifying,” McAlester said.
• The placement of chargers at area schools to encourage districts to shift to electric-powered school buses.
• A nonroad program offering rebates for companies to convert vehicles such as forklifts or refrigerated trucks to electric.
“We’re excited about the variety of programs in the pilot because in our minds, when we think about vehicles being electrified, it's not just you and I buying an EV — it paints a broader scope including programs for our commercial customers and our schools who want to electrify their transportation," McAlester said.
All of this, she said, matters.
“We surveyed our customers before we developed these programs, and our customers told us that they spend on average $100 a month on fuel. Just based on those statistical averages, you’re looking at significant savings for them,” McAlester said. “That’s more money in their pockets that they can spend at the grocery store … we’re every excited about that.”
The bottom line, she said, is that “there’s something for everybody in this (plan).”
