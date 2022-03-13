After getting over their initial disappointment they wouldn’t be working with real ice cream, second graders from Neosho’s George Washington Carver Elementary set about constructing their ice cream sundaes with photos. They assembled the treats with pictures of ice cream, cookies, peanuts, fruit and chocolate syrup.
“I’m going to dash your hopes again.” Chris Dedmon, distribution coordinator with Liberty, said to the kids. "I hope you forgive me."
Dedmon started to remove, one by one, ingredients that wouldn’t be available without the help of pollinators. No chocolate syrup, no fruit, no peanuts, no cookies and no ice cream.
The importance of pollinators, like bees, butterflies and other insects, was the lesson for the students during a wildlife event at the Liberty substation at Zora Street and St. Louis Avenue in Joplin. The March 3 event was a partnership between the Spring River chapter of Quails Forever and Liberty.
“Kids are going to be the stewards of the land moving forward,” said Jason Grossman, manager of vegetation management for Liberty. “It’s very important that they get this message now so they can make an impact as they get older.”
Organizers wanted to emphasize how vital pollinators are to the food supply and how sustaining the pollinator’s habitats helps nature overall.
“The whole goal is get kids out in nature and teach them about pollinators,” said Kim Cole, Missouri outreach coordinator with Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever. “We want to show them the importance of pollinators and the importance of the habitat that supports pollinators, and also supports quails, pheasants, deer, turkey and lots of other wildlife.”
In addition to the ice cream sundae lesson, students had several opportunities to create and learn about pollinator habitats. They made seed balls by combining fist-sized clumps of dirt and seeds that will be used to grow native wildflowers on their school grounds. Grossman showed them beekeeping tools and explained the importance of providing bees a safe place to make honey. They also got to play a game of tag, playing the role of either the quail or the hawk. This predator and prey game taught them about providing natural cover in a habitat.
“We think it’s good to get kids at this young age,” Cole said. “They’re motivated to learn, they’re interested, they’re curious. This is a great time to teach them about a few things they may not have learned about before. Hopefully, these kids will have many more years of appreciation for pollinators and wildlife because we got them started early.”
Students also split into teams of two and grabbed buckets of wildflower seed mix with sunflowers, coneflowers, goldenrods and other plants that bees love. They spread handfuls of the seeds over cleared ground next to a Liberty substation to create a pollinator habitat of their own.
“As this area grows and gets established over the next couple of years, these area students will be able to see these flowers grow and know they played a role in establishing the habitat,” Cole said. “It’ll be beneficial for a lot of parties today, and of course for pollinators and wildlife too.”
With the worldwide decrease in pollinators, events like these have become important to raise awareness among kids on the key role pollinators play in their everyday lives.
“Pollinators are important for agriculture, and they serve a big ecological function with pollination,” Grossman said. “Pollinators are in decline, not just the tiny bees, but bumblebees. Monarch butterflies have the potential to be listed as an endangered species. It’s important that we take care of our resources to protect future generations.”
Liberty has converted over 75 acres of land into pollinator habitat across its system’s footprint, Grossman said. They are continuing to upgrade land that has a low quality to it into pollinator habitat, like the land next to the Zora substation. This reduces Liberty’s maintenance needs, improves reliability, provides good habitat for pollinators and other wildlife. Pollinator habitats are helpfully compatible with power lines. Transmission rights of way provide a perfect stop for monarch butterflies on their migration routes, and they are ideal spots for them to eat and lay eggs on plants provided by the land.
As she shook the last of the wildflower seeds from her hands, Riley Copple, 7, reflected on what she learned about pollinators during the hands-on lesson. Even without ice cream, she enjoyed her morning learning about bees.
“I like bees; I think of them like sweet creatures,” Riley said. “They’re not going to hurt you. You’re probably hurting them first. I want to protect the bees.”
