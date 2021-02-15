Liberty Utilities has been advised this morning to be prepared to "implement controlled interruptions of service if necessary."
The Southwest Power Pool has declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3, signaling operating reserves are below the required minimum, and it has directed its member utilities to be prepared for interruptions.
Joplin-based Liberty is a member of the Southwest Power Pool.
The alert has been issued because of persistent and extreme cold weather and is regionwide, according to the Southwest Power Pool, a regional transmission organization based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The emergency alert Level 3 was declared at 10:08 a.m. today.
“Controlled service interruptions are a last resort, and a step we take only when necessary to safeguard continued reliability of the regional grid,” Larry Nickell, SPP’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.
If necessary, SPP said it will instruct its members’ transmission system operators to reduce electricity demand by an amount needed to prevent further and uncontrolled power interruptions. Should that occur, individual utilities determine how best to curtail their use by the required amount based on their own emergency operating plans.
Consumers are being urged to reduce electricity use, both at home and work.
The Globe will have more information as it becomes available.
