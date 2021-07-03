A summer adventure to the Joplin Public Library will be virtually free this month for those who sign up for the Summer Reading Program.
Bonus freebies will be provided as the result of a partnership between the library, the Joplin School District's nutritional services department and the city of Joplin's public transit department.
Those extras will include free sack lunches for children starting on Tuesday, July 6.
With the end of summer school classes, the Joplin School District's nutritional services department will bring free sack lunches for any child up to age 18. Those will be handed out at 11 a.m. every weekday in the lobby of the library, 1901 E. 20th St.
The free meals are available to any area child, not solely those who attend Joplin schools. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but the nutritional service will adjust quantities as needed, said Chelsey Gatewood, public relations and marketing assistant for the library.
"When school ends, it can be difficult for people to make sure they have food for their children," Gatewood said. "So we just try to fill any needs we can to provide our people with learning and enrichment so they can succeed as much as possible."
In addition, anyone in the area can obtain a free library card to use until July 25.
And, those who need transportation can obtain a free Sunshine Lamp Trolley pass that can be used to go wherever they wish, including the library.
"Transportation is often a barrier ... preventing low-income individuals from participating in community programs," said Robert Lolley, transit services coordinator for the city, in a statement. He said children 12 and younger can always ride the trolley free with an adult so the free pass will allow parents to visit the library with their children.
Teens also can use a free pass to get to the library or places they would like to visit on the trolley routes.
The Summer Reading Program offers free events and prizes for reaching goals to anyone who participates. It has been expanded to include adults as well as children.
"The summer reading program was established originally to prevent learning gap in the summer for our children," Gatewood said. "But we have really wanted to expand that over the years where even adults could have entertainment and learning in the summer."
Library cards are usually free to Joplin residents with recent proof of residency, so those people could continue to use the library's services even after July 25.
"The mission of the library is to open tomorrow's doors today through diverse opportunities to learn, create, explore and have fun," said library Director Jeana Gockley in a statement. "We can only open doors for our public if they are able to access what they need. These complimentary trolley passes will allow community members to visit their library, which is full of tools that can help them connect and better enjoy their lives."
By signing up for the Summer Reading Program, participants will receive a game board to track the minutes they read or listen to their favorite materials, which include books, magazines, newspapers and audiobooks, with their free library card providing access to those resources.
"All of the incentives to visit the library that we are planning for this summer really all focus around making sure we make it as easy as possible for our public to be entertained and receive all the vital services they need," Gatewood said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.