In 1892, Andrew Carnegie, the multimillionaire steel industrialist, commissioned a library in Fairfield, Iowa. It became the model for his future grants.
In 1899, his foundation began endowing libraries for communities that fit his formula. The petitioning local government had to demonstrate a need for a public library, provide a building site, pay staff and maintain the library, use public funds to run the library, annually provide 10% of the cost of the construction to support its operation and provide free service to all.
Joplin submitted its application on May 6, 1901, after the library tax was approved. In two months, a letter was received from James Bertram, the foundation secretary, stating that if the city had a suitable location and could supply $4,000 a year to support the library, Carnegie would “be glad to provide $40,000 for a suitable building.” The city’s tax supplied more than $4,000. All that was required was to choose a location.
The first library board accepted submissions from individuals and groups of property owners, and after numerous ballots selected two lots on the northwest corner of Ninth Street and Wall Avenue.
The board kept close reins on architect August Michaelis and the Dieter & Wenzel contractors to bring the building costs within the $40,000 budget. Members had rejected plans in April. They wanted a building with a large basement and stone construction.
Plans were revised, and Michaelis’ design was accepted. However, his final bid exceeded the estimate by $200, so the board lowered Michaelis’ fee by that amount.
Carnegie had stipulated that the money was to go for construction, not for books. According to the Joplin Carnegie Library Historic Registry document, Michaelis had taken as his inspiration the Carnegie Library in Cheyenne, Wyoming. That building was a two-story brick design with an Ionic portico and a raised basement, while Joplin’s used local marble from the Joplin White Lime and Cement company.
Construction began on July 14, 1902. The Illinois Zinc Co. had offered to furnish free zinc shingles for the library. In August, the board accepted the offer.
On Oct. 8, 1902, the Masons of Joplin conducted a ceremony installing the cornerstone. A parade of more than 2,000 schoolchildren preceded the event. The board had requested an autographed photo of Carnegie to be included with items in the cornerstone. However, Carnegie was out of the country and no photo could be provided. Instead, the Globe reported, “The Joplin public must be content with a picture of the great philanthropist to hang up on the wall of the building which he has given.”
Construction was completed in November 1903 and the board held its first meeting in the building on Nov. 16.
The Globe was effusive as it set the scene for that first meeting this way: “The beautiful new free library building looked chastely beautiful last night in the cool crisp air, illuminated as it was, without and within, all aglow with electric lighting and full turn-on gas and resplendent in colors to await the acceptance of the library board.
“Ascending the grand staircase and passing two slender, graceful Corinthian columns which adorn the entrance, one finds himself in the vestibule with a tessellated mosaic floor, which in turn ushers into the stack room. The walls are tinted pink, blending near the top with the ornamentation of the steel ceiling. The floor in this room is of marble squares.”
The Carnegie Library served Joplin residents for 77 years. It was succeeded in 1980 by a new library that was constructed on the former site of the Connor Hotel in the 300 block of Main Street. As the Globe wrote in 1903, it was “another milestone in the progress of Joplin.”
