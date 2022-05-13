Ten students from Missouri Southern State University have been accepted into the Disney College Program for fall 2022.
The program offers a six-month paid internship in Orlando, Florida, with housing provided by the company. Participants are given a variety of roles to apply for, including characters, park greeters and photo press, and will receive their roles upon arrival in the fall. Their internship experience is balanced each day with online coursework.
Accepted students are Kierra Hall, of Columbus, Kansas; Mariah Boshears, of Ozark; My’Journie Fantroy-Slaughter, of Joplin; Jadyn Gage, of Joplin; Veronikka Kew, of Joplin; Hallie Peavler, of Joplin; Olivia Scull, of Joplin; Evan Stepp, of Webb City; Chancellor Torres, of Joplin; and Treyton Wilks, of Carthage.
The 10 students selected for the Disney College Program marks the largest cohort from Missouri Southern, said Amanda Curtis, Disney internship coordinator at MSSU. Since 2003, there have been 33 students accepted into the program from MSSU.
To qualify, students must be 18 or older, have completed at least one semester of college, provide their own transportation to and from Orlando, and pay a fee based on their housing selection.
