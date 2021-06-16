Unity Missionary Baptist Churchis planning a 120th anniversary celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 27; the church is located at 615 Minnesota Ave. in Joplin,
The theme will be "The Truth About the Church" with Psalms 127:1, Matthew 16:18, and Acts 1:8 and 1:44-47 covered.
The guest preacher will be the Rev. Jimmy Brown, pastor of the St. Luke Memorial Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis.
Lunch will be served immediately following the 11 a.m. worship service, at roughly 1:15 p.m.
For more information, contact the Rev. Rufus L. Kelly, 417-623-3381.
