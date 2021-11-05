For over 70 years now, Sacred Heart Catholic Church officials have put on a pre-Thanksgiving dinner for Joplin area residents.
The 72nd annual Turkey Dinner and Silent Auction is set for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Think about that number, 72, for a second. The very first dinner — including just two turkeys — occurred in 1949, when Missouri’s Harry S. Truman was president.
“It amazes me when I think about the history of this (dinner),” said Will Roderique, a parishioner with the church and co-chair of the social event. “We are just sort of carrying the torch to try to keep the thing going.”
A few ladies from the Webb City-based church back in the late 1940s, names unknown, came up with the idea for the early turkey dinner that would be open and available to everyone.
“I wonder what the folks who started this 72 years ago would think about how this has grown,” Roderique said. “We don’t know if (the original dinner) was a fundraiser or just a social gathering; what we do know is that it really took off.”
Despite Sacred Heart being a small but close-knit parish, they have held the event year after year, despite wars abroad and economic recessions closer to home.
The passage of those 72 years “symbolizes our community spirit, our commitment to our church and our faith,” Roderique said. “Literally, everyone in our parish participates in this, some with countless hours of time and effort planning, preparing and picking up after dinner.”
This time last year, when positive COVID-19 cases were rampant throughout the area, church officials chose to continue the tradition, shifting gears and making it a carryout-only event. That’s the case again for 2021, Roderique said.
“Last year was challenging for everyone. Our meals were down roughly 25%. However, the dinner went smoothly, and I think everyone agrees that it was still a success.”
A far cry from those two lonely turkeys in 1949, this year Sacred Heart staff and volunteers will be preparing 100 big turkeys, with all the traditional trimmings — mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dressing, rolls and a huge number of homemade desserts.
Pre-COVID-19, the church would feed around 2,300 people. Last year, that number fell to 1,800. This year, they hope to see those numbers bumped back to the 2,000 mark.
“The obvious thing to me is that we couldn’t have grown the dinner to become what it is without the communities around us,” Roderique said. “Other area churches, friends and neighbors have been huge supporters of Sacred Heart. We just want these people to know that we appreciate their support.
Because the annual dinner and silent auction serves as the church’s primary fundraiser, the money raised will be used to support the church’s food pantry and other key programs.
“There’s really nothing more fulfilling than spending an entire weekend working for something you believe in — giving your time and energy to something important, and being physically exhausted” when it ends, Roderique said. “For me, personally, I have so many memories of past turkey dinners; it’s about family, faith, fellowship and fun.”
First United Methodist Church
Later this month, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, the First United Methodist Church in Joplin, 501 W. Fourth St., will host its 23rd annual Thanksgiving meal. Due to COVID-19, for the second straight year, it’s a carryout-only event, with activity taking place in the north parking lot. There is a limit of up to 10 meals per household. Deliveries can also be arranged in advance. Each meal includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, roll and dessert.
“We recognize the mission to which God calls us moves us outside the walls of any physical location. COVID has helped us understand that even more,” said pastor Marsha West Eichler. “One of the things we’ve learned over the past 18 months is we have to be adaptable and willing to do things differently. We are discovering we may find even more effective ways to connect with people than before.” For example, “an unexpected aspect of the drive-thru and walk-through format for the Thanksgiving meal is we actually get to make one-on-one contact with people.
“Last year, I was surprised by the meaningful conversations and interactions that occurred as people waited for their food to be brought out. Several times, people pulled out of the drive-thru line so they could talk more with one of our servers and have someone pray with them.”
Like last year, church volunteers will prepare 800 meals and roughly 95 to 100 pies. Del Rio restaurant contributed the meats and vegetables for the meal. Caterer Rose Barwick organizes the cooking, and the Busy Beavers of Newton County 4H group assists in the kitchen. There are usually 60 or more people who help throughout the day, including a group of kids who prepares a prayer card that goes with each meal.
“I am extremely thankful that we have been able to offer this meal to the community through the years,” Eichler said. “The meal creates an opportunity for conversation and connection. Often people need that even more than they need the food. We are working to build relationships and deepen connections with our neighbors that extend beyond this one event.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.