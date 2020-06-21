And there it is, the picture I heard about then googled. There, facing me on the screen of my laptop, is the picture of a nice-looking young family — a mother, father, son, and daughter — all with expressions of kindness and caring. It seems as though they have just arrived from church.
But the sign the daughter is holding is something other, something reminiscent of a mother when angry or a crotchety old boss: “Take your mask off because God’s got you covered.” But what about caring for others? What about the opinion of science that masks are most important in the mitigation of this virus? This image of Christianity is my greatest frustration as a minister.
I try my best to react to this picture as though I am not a minister. But, alas, that is not possible. I am a Christian minister. So I give way to what many of my friends tell me. “This is why I left the church, Craig,” or “This is why I don’t go to church,” or “This is why I am agnostic.” And I get it. I do understand this reaction.
Rather than love, this un-Christian “Christian message” is one of a condemning kind of judgment, of inauthenticity and of self-righteousness. What matters most here is not people but orthodoxy; not the wounded and the lost, but politics; not a revelation of God, but one (and only one) interpretation of the Bible; not ministry to the individual but ministry to the masses. “If I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but do not have love, I have become a noisy gong.”
When, where, how did so much of Christianity become so misconstrued? I ask because when I read the stories showing snapshots of Jesus’ life, noting his actions, where he goes, what he says, the manner of his speaking and the attitude of his words, I get a completely different impression from the one I get from that photograph. I see an easy manner and a gentle spirit, with a loving attitude, moving deeper into this world, listening, observing, responding, touching and even joining in on all the living.
When I read the water-changed-to-wine story, I see a son listening to his mother as she teaches him the value of joining in, of doing what one can do to help, of relaxing and enjoying the ordinary events of life.
When I enter the story showing the sinful woman pouring expensive oil onto the feet of Jesus, drying them with her hair only to be rebuked by the host of the dinner party, I hear Jesus responding: “Leave her alone, she loves much.” Among the many other values, I learn of unconditional love, and of using that love for redemption rather than alienation.
When I read the story of the widow giving the smallest — her largest — offering, I know that “authentic though small” is bigger than “big.”
These stories demonstrate the mind of Christ. Because of who Jesus is to me, they are the final filter through which I construct and reconstruct my belief system: my theology, my moral beliefs, my politics and my religion. I interpret both testaments of the Bible through these stories. Amazingly, they seem to speak to all of life at all times.
Because a sign is impersonal — and you can never make a sign to be personal — the Jesus of the Gospels would not carry one. But if he did, it would read something like “Let me adjust your mask. I am here with you.”
And now abide faith, hope, and love, these three, but the greatest of these is love.
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.