2 shows to bring comedy to Joplin's theater stages

Because of the pandemic, live theatrical performances have been rare occurrences since March. And when they do happen, they are restricted for safety reasons.
With a better understanding of COVID-19 and its spread, however, local theaters are stirring from their temporary slumber.
And they've placed an emphasis on laughter.
Two area playhouses — one in downtown Joplin, the other west of Carthage — are preparing to launch respective live performances in front of paying customers this weekend with the intent of bringing about lots of guffaws.
'A Bad Year for Tomatoes'
“I read this script, and, though I’d read a few before that, this one was just so hilarious – I couldn’t read it without laughing even though I’d read it several times,” said Misty Hammer, director of “A Bad Year for Tomatoes,” Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre’s second live show since COVID-19’s arrival. “I think part of the reason that I think it’s a good fit for right now is we just all need a good laugh and forget about our state right now. That’s what the beautiful thing about theater is – the escapism.”
Truth be told, Hammer’s just happy to be back on the stage, learning lines and watching her actors having fun. Cast members include Melanie Kloppenborg, Bill Welsh, Genna Reid, Gloria Wilson, David Kloppenborg, Susie Lundy and Sierra Russow.
“It’s not completely normal,” she said, adding that “A Bad Year for Tomatoes” will be her directorial debut. “Like with our rehearsals, we’re all wearing masks, so you can’t really see people’s expressions all that great and that sort of thing, but it is really nice to be around other people who enjoy the stuff as much as we do and giving people something to watch like we all want to do.
“It’s starting to feel semi-normal,” she added.
This will be the first time since the pandemic took root in America that dinner will be served at Stone’s Throw, and the meal will include tomato basil soup and mushroom-smothered steak.
Food will be served during the first three shows — Friday, Oct. 2, through Sunday, Oct. 4. No meals will be served during the show’s second weekend, Friday, Oct. 9, through Sunday, Oct. 11.
“We made these decisions in order to allow you to make your reservations based on your safety preference during the pandemic,” theater manager Tom Brown wrote. “Again, our main concern is your safety as we do our best to provide you with quality entertainment.”
For details, call 417-358-9665.
'Evil Dead: The Musical'
The “Evil Dead” movie series is one of horror’s most popular franchises, but "Evil Dead: The Musical," based on the original 1981 movie, is anything but scary.
“The show itself is hilarious,” said Becki Arnall, director of the latest Dream Theatre Company production. “Yes, it is based on a horror movie, but it is a complete comedy that is full of camp. There has been more than one rehearsal where the cast has been in tears from laughing so hard.”
Think of this devilish comedic musical as the “perfect escape from everything happening in the world,” she added.
Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as Thursday, Oct. 8, through Saturday, Oct. 10, at Studio 124 in downtown Joplin. Tickets are $20, which includes a poncho for the blood.
Wait a minute. Blood?
“Unlike most theaters, Studio 124 allows for shows to be presented in an entirely different way which really enhances the audience experience.,” Arnall said. “The most general way to describe this performance is using an arena style of theater. What that means for this show is that the audience is seated inside the set and the show is happening all around them. … Yes, people should expect at least a little bit of blood spray. We can read the crowd on how much to let it fly.”
Cast members include Corbin Chaffin, Briana Blair, Allison Dodge, Elijah Brown, Michaela West, Era Stone and Luke Bobbitt.
“Until I heard about ‘Evil Dead: The Musical’ going on in Joplin, I never knew ‘Evil Dead’ had such a huge following,” said Chaffin, who plays the chain saw-wielding, wisecracking Ash Williams, famously brought to life on the movie screen by Bruce Campbell. “I’ve got to agree Ash Williams is definitely the coolest role I’ll ever get to the opportunity to enact. I’ve always loosely known the character Ash to be very manly, cocky and at times a jerk — and since having the opportunity to become Ash and really embody him, I haven’t changed my opinion much.”
And the chain saw?
“Carrying a chain saw on stage is absolutely a first for me, and having it attach to my hand is even more foreign," Chaffin said. "Our tech crew has done a wonderful job of getting the chain saw mechanisms to work smoothly. We are actually using a real chain saw that we’ve gutted and outfitted with some custom S-Mart stickers for those with a keen eye for details.”
For details, call 417-622-6470.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.