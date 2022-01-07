It appears 2022 will be the year of the sequel — and the year of the superhero.
Over the next 12 months, a mixture of Marvel- and DC-owned properties will receive some love up on the silver screen — Batman, Black Panther, The Flash, Doctor Strange, Aquaman and Thor.
There are also new movies from several popular universes scheduled for 2022, including “Mission: Impossible,” “Jurassic Park” and “Avatar.” Oh, and “Top Gun,” the 2020 movie that’s been punted four times in two years due to the pandemic and subsequent theater closures.
‘Moonfall’
Release date: Feb. 4. A mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it on a collision course with Earth. Panic ensues.
‘The Batman’
Release date: March 4. Robert Pattinson is the latest to don the iconic suit as the movie focuses on the superhero’s early crime-fighting days.
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
Release date: March 25. Everyone’s favorite magic-user picks up where “Spider-Man: No Way Home” left off as Benedict Cumberbatch continues to protect Earth from evil shenanigans.
‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’
Release date: April 8. The third installment of the “Fantastic Beasts” series by J.K. Rowling.
‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’
Release date: April 8. Everybody’s favorite blue-furred hedgehog is back in action.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Release date: May 27. Feel the need for some speed? Yeah, we’ve waited long enough for this one — it’s time to take a ride in the Danger Zone once again.
‘Jurassic World: Dominion’
Release date: June 1. In the sixth installment in the “Jurassic Park” franchise, which takes place four years after “Fallen Kingdom,” humans now struggle worldwide against genetically engineered dinosaurs.
‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’
Release date: July 1. Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join the Vicious 6.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Release date: July 8. The latest adventures of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, who gets into new adventures with his new friends, the Guardians of the Galaxy.
‘Salem’s Lot’
Release date: Sept. 9. A new cinematic attempt at one of Stephen King’s novels.
‘Mission: Impossible 7’
Release date: Sept. 30. The latest adventure of Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt — should you choose to accept it.
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
Release date: Oct. 7. The first of a two-part sequel to the original computer-animated superhero film as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy face a powerful villain.
‘Halloween Ends’Release date: Oct. 14. This time, Michael Myers dies — or will he?
‘The Flash’
Release date: Nov. 14. Ezra Miller as the speedy superhero goes back in time and has adventures with Michael Keaton’s 1989 Batman.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Release date: Nov. 11. The movie continues to explore the hidden, technologically advanced country of Wakanda and its people.
‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’Release date: Dec. 16. More underwater adventures with the king of Atlantis.
‘Avatar 2’
Release date: Dec. 16. After years of speculation and anticipation, the sequel to the 2009 original debuts. More movies will follow in 2024, 2026 and 2028.
‘I Want to Dance with Somebody’Release date: Dec. 23. Naomi Ackie plays Whitney Houston in this latest entry in musical biopics.
