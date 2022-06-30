QUAPAW, Okla. — It doesn’t matter where you are, how old you are or what type of music you like, when you hear the song “Kryptonite” and the line “If I go crazy will you still call me Superman?” it’s hard not to tap a foot with the beat.
That song — which spent 11 weeks at No. 1 — will be played front and center Saturday by the five members of 3 Doors Down, who will be performing live at Downstream Casino and Resort.
“We are a little bit of country in this neck of the woods,” said Downstream’s Advertising Supervisor Jay Judah, “but we also like to rock.”
Both bands, he continued, “have some pretty big hits and chances are you have heard them at one point or another. They are definitely going to bring the noise.
It will be the first time 3 Doors Down, along with special guest Fuel, have performed live in the Joplin metro area.
“It’s always exciting when we have a new artist or artists,” Judah said. “You’re not quite sure what to expect.”
Helmed by lead singer Brad Arnold, 3 Doors Down was formed in 1996 in Escatawpa, Mississippi, a town of less than 4,000 people. The song “Kryptonite” — lead single from “The Better Life” album — helped raise the band to international fame in 2000. Other hit singles would follow, including “When I’m Gone” and “Here Without You.” In total, the band has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.
“I am a fan of both bands; I have albums from both bands and many songs from these albums are in heavy rotation on my playlists,” Judah said. “I think it would be hard to find anyone who has never at least heard the lyrics to (“Kryptonite”) or ‘Had a bad day again’” from Fuel’s hit song, “Bad Day.”
The rock band Fuel was formed in Pennsylvania in 1989 by guitarist Carl Bell; hit songs include “Shimmer,” “Hemorrhage (In My Hands)” and “Falls on Me.”
If some of these songs tickle the nostalgia bone in people, that’s perfectly OK, Judah said.
“These acts are huge, and I know they definitely bring the nostalgia — especially within my age group,” he said. Overall, “it is unreal the amount of energy these live crowds can bring” to the stage. “There is nothing like hearing the crowd singing along with their favorite songs.”
The rock concert is set for 8 p.m. tonight at the Outdoor Venue, 69300 East Nee Road. Tickets are on sale starting at $35.
“Don’t forget to stick around after the show (tonight) for a spectacular firework show,” Judah said. “It’s our gift to our awesome guests.”
Details: 918-919-6000.
