Four Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School seniors were recently recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program for scoring in the top tier of all students who took the PSAT as juniors.
Johanna Jeyaraj, a senior, earned distinction as a National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalist. She is one of four students recognized in the Four-State Area and one of 16,000 nationally to be selected as a semifinalist — scoring in the top 1% in the nation. From the 16,000 semifinalists, approximately 15,0000 are expected to advance to the finalist level.
Overall, more than 1.5 million juniors from 21,000-plus high schools nationwide entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT last school year.
Three Thomas Jefferson seniors received notification earlier this week of their selection as commended students in the National Merit Scholarship Program for scoring in the top 3% of the 1.5 million students who took the PSAT. They are: Jane Min, Owen D’Amour and Sydney Stamps.
These four seniors join an elite group of people recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program that include, among others, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Ben Bernanke and Joseph Stiglitz.
