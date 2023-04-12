1. The Mixtapes, 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Chaos Brewing Co., 112 S. Main St. This '90s tribute band is based out of Springfield. While the band's production value is excellent, band members' talent and strong love for so many of the era's signature sounds are apparent. Details: 417-553-4007.
2. Percy Wenrich concerts, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Taylor Performing Arts Center, MSSU campus. Two nights, two different concerts featuring the music of The Ragtime Kid. The barbershop quartets Quorum and Duly Noted will perform Friday, and a tribute to ragtime will be featured Saturday. Details: 417-625-4789.
3. Stand-up and Storytelling, 7 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. in Pittsburg. This event features stand-up comedy with Regina W., storytelling with Miss Meike, and music from Meg McCoy and Seth Horn. We don't know much else, but TJ Leland's has a long history of hosting interesting and eclectic events. Details: 620-404-8065.
4. Egg Drop Extravaganza, 2 to 5 p.m., Freedom of Flight Museum, 5501 Dennis Weaver Drive. Not an Easter event, not a soup-cooking event, but a physics competition. Watch competitors develop containers that will protect eggs from a 36-foot drop. Register by Friday. Cost: $12, $10 in advance. Details: 417-553-8130.
5. "Seussical Jr.," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Stained Glass Theatre Joplin, 2101 S. Annie Baxter Ave. This newer musical combines plenty of the legendary author-artist's creations. Tickets may be hard to get for this show; they are $10, $5 for children. Details: sgtjoplin.org.
