Robert Jesse Miller and Naomi Ruth Schanz were married on Aug. 26, 1961, at the First Christian Church in Carrollton, Missouri.
They have two sons, Dr. Samuel A. Miller and wife, Denise; and Scott E. Miller and wife, Kim; and a granddaughter, Chloe Grace Miller.
Robert (Bob) is retired as a professor from the School of Business at Missouri Southern State University.
To celebrate this milestone, the couple will be traveling in the fall. Cards are appreciated.
