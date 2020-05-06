CARTHAGE, Mo. — Finally, summer nostalgia is back.
An old-school cool will be launching its much-delayed summer movie season at dusk on Friday.
“We’re going to be a go,” said Nathan McDonald, owner of the historic 66 Drive-in Theatre in Carthage.
For the foreseeable future, the drive-in will be the only operating theater open to the public in Jasper County. The splash of bright lights and neon south of Carthage will no doubt draw out local residents who have been holed up inside their homes since early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a big deal, a really big deal,” McDonald said.
McDonald’s one major worry has to do with what movies he’ll be showing each weekend on the 66-foot-high, 62-foot-wide screen. Thanks to the pandemic, movie theaters nationwide were forced to go dark two months ago. In response, Hollywood film studios pushed back release dates for some of 2020’s most anticipated blockbusters.
“Hollywood is not releasing any movies until (mid-July), so we’re going to be literally playing either older movies or movies that are available on streaming that were released in January or February,” McDonald said, “and we’re just going to have to try and survive on that until we have something new to show.”
On July 24, Disney’s “Mulan” will be the first 2020 blockbuster released by a major studio since COVID-19 took root in America. Other anticipated but postponed films include “Wonder Woman 1984” (Aug. 14); “Black Widow” (Nov. 6); the newest James Bond movie, “No Time to Die” (Nov. 25); and “Top Gun: Maverick” (Dec. 23).
“The throwbacks can get you through a couple of weeks off the gimmick of seeing ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ or ‘Jaws’ or something like that, but after a while, people might say, ‘I’m going to stay home and watch that for free,’” McDonald said. “So, without movies to show, I essentially have a small restaurant.”
Based on the inquiries and comments posted to the drive-in’s popular Facebook page, people appear to be more than ready to make weekend runs to the open-air theater. For many, it’s a sense of what life was like before COVID-19.
“I hope so,” McDonald said. “The drive-in, from a local standpoint, is a staple. … (It means) that summer’s here, that some level of normalcy is back in our society.”
Also open for business will be the theater’s concession building, McDonald said. But its walk-in setup does concern him a bit.
“I haven’t decided if (patrons) are going to order from the door and stay outside the whole time, or if we just allow two or three people inside at a time to get their orders and then go out,” McDonald said, similar to what essential stores like Walmart are doing with the public. “Either way, I’m going to have to staff it different … to manage the flow of people.”
The concession stand is the drive-in’s lifeblood. As at any movie theater, the vast majority of 66 Drive-in Theatre’s revenue comes from the sale of popcorn and soda pop, not from ticket sales.
Had the pandemic not forced a lockdown, the drive-in would have opened on March 20.
One other local theater, Barco Drive-In in Lamar, is also planning a May opening — Friday, to be exact.
Indoor theaters remain closed
Over the last two months, it’s been impossible to watch a movie and maintain social distance outside the home, which is why indoor theaters will remain closed in the Joplin metro area.
“We will keep our theater closed for now,” said Bookhouse Cinema owner Brad Crane. “The restaurant will open sooner. We are probably going to start with an all-new schedule in June, but it’s so hard to say for sure. We have virtual screenings available — new theatrical releases can be streamed at home through links provided by film distributors. We have also been renting our theater for private screenings for small groups.”
Due to COVID-19, local theaters that will remain closed include Joplin’s Northstar 14; the Route 66 Movie Theatre in downtown Webb City; the AMC Classic Pittsburg 8 in Pittsburg, Kansas; and the Neosho and Miami, Oklahoma-based theater complexes owned by B&B Theatres.
“Frustratingly, it is still too early to tell,” said Paul Farnsworth, director of public relations for B&B Theatres, when asked when theaters would open to the public. “We remain in close contact with local, state and federal authorities and look forward to receiving guidance on how reopening will proceed.”
By the numbers
The 66 Drive-In Theatre celebrated its 70th birthday last year. The 9-acre site opened Sept. 22, 1949, showing the musical comedy “Two Guys from Texas.” Rough numbers suggest that just 325 drive-in theaters are still operating today, down from 4,000-plus back in 1955, according to DriveInMovie.com. Including Carthage’s 66 Drive-In and the Barco Drive-In in Lamar, nine outdoor theaters are operating in Missouri cities today; the others are in Aurora, Cadet, Cuba, Houston, Independence, Moberly and Van Buren.
The problem with my air conditioner cost only $60 to fix. Is this what winning the lottery feels like?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.