BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Right after sunset, the forest north of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art will glow with lights and sounds thanks to a new “Listening Forest” outdoor exhibit.
Created by artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, this immersive installation will replace the popular “North Forest Lights,” which has dominated the outdoor landscape the past three years and drawn 200,000 visitors to the museum.
“Listening Forest” opens to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and will remain open until Jan. 1, 2023.
Lozano-Hemmer uses “light, sound and projections” to create an “interactive walk through the woods,” according to a Crystal Bridges statement. Lozano-Hemmer creates public participation by using technologies such as robotic lights, digital fountains, computer visions, artificial intelligence and telematic networks.
“‘Listening Forest’ promises to engage the audience in unique ways, whether it be by measuring their heart rate or body heat, analyzing their facial features, or sharing their own voice messages alongside curated oral histories,” Lozano-Hemmer said. “By combining art and technology, we are able to share our stories, create intimacy and strengthen our sense of community. In ‘Listening Forest,’ the public will be an integral part of the artwork.”
There are eight installments set up alongside the North Forest trail, each one activated by a manmade sound — a human voice, for example, or the crunch of a shoe walking on the forest path, or even the thud of a heartbeat. The project “brings together art and technology in a natural setting to create poetic, shared experiences,” overlaid by an electronic soundtrack composed by musician Robin Rimbaud.
“Add your heartbeat to an array of 3,000 light bulbs, each glittering to the pulse of a different participant from the past; control giant, 20-foot-tall stick figures made of light; leave a voice recording that will join a chorus of echoes left by previous forest visitors. Connections (are created) between strangers and the landscape itself,” the museum said in its statement.
The exhibition includes the following eight installations:
• “Recorded Assembly,” portraits of visitors.
• “Arkansas Text Stream,” brief text messages along the footpath.
• “Pulse Forest,” 3,000 lightbulbs glimmering to people’s heartbeats.
• “Thermal Drift,” a person’s heat signature visualized as floating energy particles.
• “Remote Pulse,” two pulse stations connecting strangers with beams of light.
• “Embodied Light Beacons,” giant stick figures made of light.
• “Voice Forest,” voice recordings.
• “Summon,” sounds from visitors translated into an array of lights.
“With Crystal Bridges sitting on over 120 acres of native Ozark forest, we relish the opportunity to explore the forest in new ways that connect us to each other,” said Rod Bigelow, executive director and chief diversity and inclusion officer, in a statement. “These eight installations allow our guests the opportunity to explore an immersive art experience in an interesting and meaningful way. Outside of the museum walls and amidst the wonders of nature, the sound and light experience will surprise and delight guests of all ages.”
Exhibition tickets are $15 to $27 for adults, and $7 to $15 for children. Tickets may be purchased online.
Details: 479-418-5700.
