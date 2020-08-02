CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Despite COVID-19, a nearly two-month shutdown of play, a rescheduled championship and more, a team of 13-year-olds added a new accomplishment to their sporting resume last week when they brought home the top award in the United States Specialty Sports Association Missouri A state championship.
The team, known as the CJ Knights, took first place in the Jackson County tournament after a three-game winning streak culminating in a 6-4 win over the Blackhawks in five innings.
Led by Coach Craig Smith and assistant coaches Reed Thompson, Scott Cranford and Lance Smith, the CJ Knights formed as a travel ball fall league team about four and half years ago.
Last year the boys — who represent Carl Junction, Webb City, Jasper, Liberal and McDonald County in Missouri as well as Columbus, Kansas — finished fourth in the state.
Why the CJ Knights
While most travel teams connected to Carl Junction carry the school’s mascot — the Bulldogs — as part of their moniker, Smith was looking for something a bit different.
Researching possible names, he discovered Carl Junction’s original mascot was the Knight — a name still recognized in the title of the school’s yearbook.
“I thought it would be cool to be the Knights again,” Smith said. “Originally when we first started, all of the boys were from Carl Junction. As we went on and some decided not to play, others joined from the region.”
Approximately half of the boys on the Knight roster were part of the first team. Smith credits parent leadership and commitment for the team remaining intact, even as the number of obligations pulling on the players has increased in the past four years.
Smith hopes the team remains together for one additional season, focusing on local league play.
Family connection
Smith’s younger son, Chase, is a four-year member of the team. Lance, his older son, serves as an assistant coach.
“It’s really been a family affair,” Smith said, recounting how he’s watched Lance grow not only as a player, but also as a coach. “He’s done a really good job at it.”
Lance Smith, a senior at Carl Junction High School, plays for the school’s varsity baseball team. He plans to use his combined experience on and off the field to either pursue a coaching career or a music educator’s position.
Chase said he loved being part of the team, learning from both his dad and brother.
“It helps because (Lance) knows a lot about baseball, and he communicates it a lot, telling me how to get better,” Chase said, adding the team worked together “doing what they like to do” to win the championship.
Chase hopes to eventually start on the Carl Junction junior varsity baseball team as a freshman, using lessons he’s learned on the field there and in his future endeavors.
“I’ve learned leadership skills and made new friends by playing baseball,” Chase said. “I think it will help me in the future because when I get a job, I’ll be able to communicate with my co-workers.”
His teammate, Sy Schuburger, said winning the championship was “awesome and really fun.”
“I learned we need to pay attention (to the coaches) in order to win games,” he said. “If we worked hard at every game and listened to our coaches, we’d usually have a pretty good outcome.
“We were down in the (final) game and didn’t give up, we came back and won. That was the most exciting part.”
Playing despite COVID-19
The Knights typically travel to games in Missouri and Oklahoma. In March, as the pandemic began to take hold, Smith said the team’s practices and travel ability ground to a halt for nearly two months.
The team began playing together in late May as tournaments resumed. Smith describes the first tournament post-pandemic shutdown as a “little nerve-racking” because he worried about his players safety.
He said the boys took things in stride and were just glad to get back to the normal activities surrounding practice and games.
Smith cites safety precautions taken by officials as the reason no COVID-19 outbreaks have been linked to any of the dozen or so tournaments the Knights participated in this summer.
During this past weekend’s tournament, players and coaches followed the required sporting/special event precautions, including wearing a mask into the park and when moving around the park.
“Once you were on the field, or seated with your family since it was outdoors, you could unmask,” Smith said, adding the boys and their families socially distanced from others, staying in a team grouping. “We’ve been a family unit as a team for the last three months.”
At the end of games, instead of the two teams meeting in the middle of the field for handshakes and high-fives, each team lined up near their respective dugouts, tipped their hats toward their opponents and called out “good game, fellas.”
Behind the win
Ten of the 12 players on the roster took part in the tournament. The other two boys missed the games because of family obligations.
Smith said the team began pool play on Friday, dropping 11-6 to the Blackhawks. A matchup against the KC Canes began a three-game winning streak that culminated in the top prize.
The CJ Knights beat the KC Canes 11-3 and then 12-1 before taking on the Blackhawks a second time in the finals. They beat the Blackhawks in five innings, 6-4.
Heading into the top of the fifth trailing by a couple of runs, key hits by Kash Eisenhauer, Chase Smith, Logan Vanlanduit, Kaleb Chandler and Kole Wiles plated four runs, which sealed the deal.
The coach said Chase Smith earned the win, while Chandler had the hold and Sy Schuburger picked up the save. The win also came, Smith said, thanks to Creed Cranford’s work behind the plate, Will Thompson’s handling of the pitching and Hunter Earl’s work in the field.
“It didn’t end without excitement,” Smith said. “A long flyball was hit to deep centerfield, and Brady Sponsel chased it down and caught it for the final out.”
What’s next
Smith knows his players have a bond which won’t break. The boys have gone through some tough losses and good wins as a team.
“The boys who go to Carl Junction will remain good friends,” Smith said. “Even when they go into other communities and see each other on the baseball field in high school, they will still have a unique bond.
“(Winning state) is not an easy thing to do. I think they will always remember that moment, and the bond they have as winners.”
Smith said he’s enjoyed watching the boys grow as players, saying their coachable spirits helped them to become the team they are today.
“My favorite thing is to watch the boys play together as a team, knowing the hours of coaching and practice taught them how to do things,” Smith said. “Watching everything come to fruition is fantastic.”
Beyond last weekend’s win, Smith said his ultimate goal is to see each member of the team become an effective player for his high school team.
Roster
• 18 Kasch Eisenhauer
• 5 Chase Smith
• 3 Logan Vanlanduit
• 7 Kaleb Chandler
• 9 Kole Wiles
• 15 Hunter Earl
• 1 Brady Sponsel
• 35 Sy Schuberger
• 4 Creed Cranford
• 55 Will Thompson
• 22 Ryder Grisham
• 26 Baron Jones
Head Coach:
• Craig Smith
Assistant Coaches:
• Reed Thompson
• Scott Cranford
• Lance Smith
