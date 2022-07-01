SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local students were named to Drury University's Dean's List, meaning a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours. 

Aurora:

• Grace Brous I

• Cory Grider

• Lauren McKinzie

• Karlie Powers

• Brooklyn Schreiner

Butterfield:

ª Emily Ortega

Cassville:

• Tim Hall

Joplin:

• Danny LeDuc

Jasper:

• Travis Storm

Monett:

• Eder Aguirre

• Clemente Almaraz

• Karen Ayala

• Concepcion Cecenas

• Noel Ceniceros

• Ariana Diaz

• Amy Dierker

• Martha Fernandez

• Sergio Garcia

• Sally Htoo

• Alejandra Jimenez

• Molly Montoya

• Glory Mae Moss

• Kristina Obriant

• Marcos Ortega

• Dwayne Rice

• Joshua Ridings

• Logen Rodriguez

• Ronald Roetto

• Jaqueline Rueda

• Rosa Rueda Garcia

• Daniela Sanchez

• Brittany Scherrer

• Maria Serrano

• Moo Shee I

• Aubrey Sitton

• Jessie-Lynette Stapp-Eden

Mount Vernon:

• Chelsey Homan

Pierce City:

• Alexis Eck

Purdy:

• Edgar Canales Perez

• Audrey Hancock

• Colton Robinson

• Noemi Urbina

Verona:

• Rita Castillo

• Lizbeth Fernandez

• Ivonne Lopez

