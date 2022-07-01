SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local students were named to Drury University's Dean's List, meaning a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours.
Aurora:
• Grace Brous I
• Cory Grider
• Lauren McKinzie
• Karlie Powers
• Brooklyn Schreiner
Butterfield:
ª Emily Ortega
Cassville:
• Tim Hall
Joplin:
• Danny LeDuc
Jasper:
• Travis Storm
Monett:
• Eder Aguirre
• Clemente Almaraz
• Karen Ayala
• Concepcion Cecenas
• Noel Ceniceros
• Ariana Diaz
• Amy Dierker
• Martha Fernandez
• Sergio Garcia
• Sally Htoo
• Alejandra Jimenez
• Molly Montoya
• Glory Mae Moss
• Kristina Obriant
• Marcos Ortega
• Dwayne Rice
• Joshua Ridings
• Logen Rodriguez
• Ronald Roetto
• Jaqueline Rueda
• Rosa Rueda Garcia
• Daniela Sanchez
• Brittany Scherrer
• Maria Serrano
• Moo Shee I
• Aubrey Sitton
• Jessie-Lynette Stapp-Eden
Mount Vernon:
• Chelsey Homan
Pierce City:
• Alexis Eck
Purdy:
• Edgar Canales Perez
• Audrey Hancock
• Colton Robinson
• Noemi Urbina
Verona:
• Rita Castillo
• Lizbeth Fernandez
• Ivonne Lopez
